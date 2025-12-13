Men’s doubles claim title: 2025 AYPG

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s doubles table tennis team won the title at the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) on Saturday.

Arsham Ramezani and Ali Rasti emerged victorious over Huang Ren Ting and Su Jin Sian from Chinese Taipei 3-2 (10-12, 12-14, 12-10, 11-7, 12-10) in the final of the U23 Men’s Doubles Classes MD14-18.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Narjes Soltan Mohammadi/Hananeh Nejati won a bronze medal, losing to Japan’s Asako Kurashimo/Miura Riri 3-0 in the U23 Women’s Doubles Classes WD14-20.

Iran has sent 194 Para athletes to the Games in 11 sports.

The fifth edition of the Asian Youth Para Games runs in Dubai from Dec. 10 to 13.