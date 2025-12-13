Girls’ goalball team crowned 2026 AYPG champions

December 13, 2025 - 15:23

TEHRAN – Iran’s girls’ goalball team claimed the title of the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games on Saturday.

Iran, who had won a silver medal in the previous edition, beat Thailand 6-2 in the final match to win the gold.

The boys’ goalball team settled for bronze after beating Thailand 15-7 on Saturday.

Iran has sent 194 Para athletes to the Games in 11 sports.

The fifth edition of the Asian Youth Para Games runs in Dubai from Dec. 10 to 13.

