Iran runners-up at 2025 Asian Youth Para Games

TEHRAN – Iran finished second at the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) in Dubai.

A 194-member Iranian contingent collected a total of 262 medals, including 76 gold, 96 silver, and 88 bronze, at the Games held in Dubai, the UAE, from Dec. 10 to 13.

Iran’s para swimmers won 104 medals, while para athletes secured 82 medals across various disciplines.

The event brought together around 1,500 athletes from 35 national federations across Asia.

Uzbekistan topped the medals table with 153 medals, including an impressive 99 gold medals. Japan finished third with a total of 77 medals, comprising 40 gold, 25 silver, and 12 bronze.

Iran had topped the medals standings at the previous edition in 2021 Bahrain, winning 122 medals, including 44 golds.