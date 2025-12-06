Iranian play “I Will Become a Tree Today” wins four awards at AlDin International Festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian play “I Will Become a Tree Today” written directed by Faramarz Gholamian and produced by Mohammad Din Dashti won four awards at the 5th AlDin International Festival.

At the festival, held in Muscat, Oman, from November 24 to 30, “I Will Become a Tree Today,” which was the only representative of Iran, received the awards for Best Theatrical Direction and Best Music, both for Faramarz Gholamian, Best Puppet and Stage Accessory for Ali Faridani, and Best Actress for Saghar Tizro, ISNA reported.

Iran’s participation in and being recognized by the event has marked a meaningful step in cultural diplomacy, shining a light on the depth, elegance, and creative power of Iranian theater.

The Al Din International Festival, held biennially in Muscat, is a major theatrical event. It features adult, children, and street theater performances from local and international groups.

This year’s festival, under the theme “Welcome World… to the Sultanate of Oman,” included 18 theater performances selected from more than 250 international submissions, representing 12 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa. The festival hosted 21 jury members, 250 international guests, and over 100 media outlets.

Organized by AlDin Theater Troupe for Culture and Arts, the festival is held in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, and in cooperation with the Ministry of Information, the Ministry of Social Development, and the Oman Automobile Association.

The festival includes competitions, workshops, and dialogue sessions, attracting participants from around the world. It enhances cultural tourism in Oman and has incorporated digital innovations like NFTs to celebrate Omani heritage.

Since its inception in 2015, the AlDin International Festival has grown into a major cultural event in Oman’s calendar, with last year’s edition drawing over 14mn digital views and establishing Muscat as a hub for cross-cultural artistic exchange.

