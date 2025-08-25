Iran’s Association of Writers for Children and Youth announces nominees for 2026 ALMA

TEHRAN- Nominees of Iran’s Association of Writers for Children and Youth for the 2026 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award (ALMA) were announced on Monday.

Author Seyyed Navid Seyyed Ali-Akbar has been nominated in the category of writers, and the "Joyful Alley" (Kooche-ye Shadi) project from the city of Evaz in Fars province has been nominated in the competition for reading promoters. Both will be competing for the prestigious Swedish prize for children's literature worldwide, ISNA reported.



In a press release, the association announced that Seyyed Ali-Akbar is recognized as a young yet prolific writer with diverse experience in children's literature.

His works blend reality with imagination, humor with seriousness, and portray children and adolescents as complete individuals with independent thoughts, experiences, and their own worlds.

His stories address everyday themes relevant to children while also delving into more complex subjects such as individual differences, the need for respect and acceptance, social concerns, and the importance of human relationships.

The selection committee initially considered nominating the city of Evaz in Fars province itself due to its cultural characteristics and ongoing efforts to promote reading. However, after consulting with key figures in the city's reading promotion initiatives, they decided to present the "Joyful Alley" project instead.

"Joyful Alley" is a child-centered initiative that exemplifies urban and cultural innovation born from local trust and collaboration, introducing children as active and responsible citizens within their community.

This project not only enhances children's literacy and creativity but also creates a space for dialogue, learning, and play, fostering both individual and collective growth.

Seyyed Navid Seyyed-Ali-Akbar, 42, is a writer, translator, and teacher of storytelling for children. He was a member of the Board of directors of the Association of Writers for Children and Adolescents (2012-2014 and 2018 to 2020). He served as the literary reviewer for several children’s magazines and is now the cultural director of Hoopa Publication.

Evaz, a small city in southern Fars province with a long history of promoting reading, has established itself as a city that cherishes books through community volunteer efforts in knowledge sharing, strengthening libraries, building local libraries, and innovative projects like "Joyful Alley." It has been awarded the title of "Creative City of Books and Reading" multiple times. The city was previously designated as Iran's ninth Capital of Books.

Back in July, the Children’s Book Council of Iran unveiled its nominees for the 2026 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award).

The council announces Arman Arian in the Writers’ category and Hoda Hadadi in the Illustrators’ category as nominees for the prestigious Swedish prize for children’s literature.

It is important to note that the Institute for Research on History of Children's Literature and the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCY-Kanoon), as well as the Iranian Association of Writers for Children and Youth and the Children’s Book Council of Iran also hold nomination rights for the ALMA on behalf of Iran.

The Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award (ALMA) amounts to SEK 5 million (about €570,000), making it the world’s largest award for children’s and young adults’ literature.

The award was established in 2002 by the Swedish National Council for Cultural Affairs to commemorate Swedish writer Astrid Lindgren and to promote children’s and youths’ literature from around the world.

The nomination process kicked off in March 2025, and every year, around 250 individuals and organizations from all over the world are nominated for the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award. The candidates are authors, illustrators, oral storytellers and reading promoters.

The winner will be chosen by a jury and announced sometime later this year. The award ceremony typically takes place in the spring of the following year. Earning the ALMA brings not only significant prize money but also international recognition for the laureate's work in promoting children's rights and fostering a love of literature in young readers around the world.



