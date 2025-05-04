Netanyahu’s survival strategy fuels internal revolt

TEHRAN - In a major sign of growing divisions in Israeli society, tens of thousands of citizens are protesting across the country. They are demanding that hostages taken by Hamas in Gaza be brought home quickly. They are also strongly speaking out against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership.

The protests, which began in late 2023 and have grown stronger in 2025, show both the deep pain of families with loved ones held hostage and a serious political problem that could shake Israel’s government.

The protests also show the sad results of Israel’s heavy use of military force and its long-running control and blockade of Gaza. While most people are marching for the return of Israeli hostages, the protests also hint at a bigger issue: Israel’s approach to the Palestinian conflict is not working. It has not brought peace or safety, and instead has caused more violence and suffering for both sides.

Nationwide protests show a crack in the Zionist facade

The hostage crisis began after Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, and Netanyahu’s government used it to justify a deadly war in Gaza. Many families now say the government is using their loved ones as pawns, but using their captivity as an excuse to keep attacking Gaza and harming innocent civilians.

By refusing to seriously negotiate and choosing war over diplomacy, the Netanyahu regime values power over human lives, both Palestinian and Israeli. Netanyahu’s harsh language, calling UN genocide claims “false and absurd” and dismissing outside criticism as antisemitism, portrays an image of a regime that vilifies anyone who speaks out.

The large protests by tens of thousands of Israelis calling for the return of hostages and speaking out against Netanyahu’s government show how weak the regime has become. People are angry about the government's failure to protect them, its corruption, and its dangerous war choices that put Israeli soldiers at risk and cause great harm to Palestinian civilians.

Protesters say Netanyahu is putting the country in danger to stay in power, with some calling him a “danger to Israel.” Former hostages and the families of those still held have become strong voices, speaking out against the government’s focus on war and demanding a deal that puts human lives ahead of politics.

Even Israeli pilots and army reservists have joined the protests, showing divisions inside the military and challenging the government’s message of national unity.

Israeli impunity

The ICC’s decision to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant is a major moment in the fight for justice for Palestinians.

For the first time, top Israeli political and military leaders are being held legally responsible by the international community for war crimes and crimes against humanity. This breaks a long history of Israeli leaders avoiding punishment and shows that the world’s view of Israel’s occupation and military actions may be changing.

Groups like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International are calling for sanctions, bans on weapon sales, and strong global action to stop Israel’s violent campaign. However, powerful Western countries—especially the United States—are still giving Israel military help and political support, allowing the attacks on Gazans to continue unabated.

Netanyahu regime symbolizes systematic oppression

Under Netanyahu, the Israeli government’s actions reflect a system of settler violence and efforts to completely dislocate Palestinians from their homeland. Forcing people in Gaza from their homes, destroying vital infrastructure, and regularly attacking Palestinian communities are part of a plan to erase their history and identity.

Although the hostage crisis is deeply tragic, it should not distract from the wider pattern of Israeli aggression. Netanyahu’s use of the hostages to defend a brutal war shows how he uses human lives for political gain. While the protests in Israel are significant, they mainly show anger at the government’s failure, not a true challenge to the deeper injustice of the occupation itself.

The only way to achieve real justice and lasting peace is to end the apartheid system, lift the blockade on Gaza and the West Bank, and support the Palestinians’ right to self-rule. The world must stop helping this system by placing sanctions on Israel and making it answer for its actions.

The protests in Israel reveal the contradictions of a government that says it protects its people while harming another population. True freedom for Palestinians and the release of all captives can only happen by ending the occupation and respecting the rights of everyone in the region, not by continuing violence in the name of security.