Israel’s ‘delusional’ threats will not derail Iran-U.S. talks, says parliament speaker

TEHRAN – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has dismissed recent Israeli rhetoric as “delusions” meant to influence ongoing indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, warning that any act of aggression against Iran would set the region ablaze.

Qalibaf made the remarks during an open parliamentary session on Tuesday, two days after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the complete dismantlement of Iran's nuclear infrastructure and claimed that the “only good deal” would be one modeled on the deal that Libya agreed to in 2003.

“The criminal Zionist prime minister has once again turned to empty threats in a desperate attempt to avoid political collapse,” he said. “He is a pathetic figure who changes his flight paths daily out of fear of arrest—one of the most reviled criminals of our time.”

“The regime has achieved none of its declared goals since the war began. Its only legacy is bombing schools and hospitals, and it is now at its most insecure state ever,” he said, adding that Israel’s domestic and international crises have driven it to hollow displays of bravado.

He warned that Israel’s continued provocations, even verbal, are dangerous: “Even the slightest act of aggression against Iran would be like igniting a barrel of gunpowder, triggering an explosion across the region.”

Qalibaf emphasized that Iran does not take such rhetoric seriously but is fully prepared to respond if needed.

Reaffirming Iran’s position, he declared: “Any attack on our nation will target all U.S. bases in the region, and regional governments hosting them will bear the cost of Israel’s adventurism.”

Qalibaf stressed that Iran’s military capabilities are not limited. “Our hand is fully open to deploy our offensive power at any scale. We have both the knowledge and the will,” he said.

He also urged the government to focus on strengthening the country from within. “The best way to advance negotiations that serve Iran’s national interests is to rely on domestic capacities and build stronger international partnerships to discourage foreign coercion,” he noted. He called on the government to expedite two key initiatives: full implementation of electronic ration coupons and energy-saving measures, saying these would directly benefit the public.

In an X post on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Netanyahu is trying to dictate the U.S. policy in negotiations.

The top diplomat also emphasized that Iran is "strong and confident enough" to "thwart any attempt by malicious external actors to sabotage its foreign policy or dictate its course.”

Iran and the U.S. have held three rounds of indirect talks, mediated by Oman, on Tehran’s nuclear program and the termination of U.S. sanctions. The two sides are also expected to hold a fourth round of the discussions.

