Iran FM blasts Netanyahu’s ‘brazen’ interference in Iran-US diplomacy, vows reciprocal response

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a scathing rebuke of Israeli regime’s Benjamin Netanyahu’s calls for dismantling Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, denouncing the remarks as “detached from reality” and a brazen attempt to sabotage Tehran’s diplomatic engagements.

In a Monday post on X, Araghchi responded to Netanyahu’s Sunday speech at the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) conference in al-Quds (Jerusalem), where the Israeli official insisted that Iran must lose all uranium enrichment capabilities, invoking the provocative “Libyan model” of disarmament.

“Israel’s fantasy that it can dictate what Iran may or may not do is so detached from reality that it hardly merits a response,” Araghchi wrote, noting that Netanyahu has overstepped into U.S. policymaking.

Iran’s top diplomat continued: “What is striking is how brazenly Netanyahu is now dictating what President Trump can and cannot do in his diplomacy with Iran.”

Netanyahu had said that “any agreement allowing Iran to resume enrichment later would lead to the opposite result,” contending, “One way or another, Iran will not have nuclear weapons.”

He had demanded the destruction of Iranian centrifuges and the removal of enriched uranium, framing it as the only path to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran.

Araghchi dismissed these demands as “malicious” interference, criticizing Netanyahu’s “Allies in the Failed Biden Team” for falsely equating recent indirect Iran-U.S. negotiations to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Let me be clear: Iran is strong and confident enough in its capabilities to thwart any attempt by external actors to sabotage its foreign policy or dictate its course,” he stated, urging U.S. counterparts to resist Israeli pressure.

The Foreign Minister’s remarks were echoed by his spokesman, Esmail Baqaei, during his weekly press briefing on Monday.

Baqaei noted that the Israeli regime’s officials use inflammatory rhetoric to divert attention from “their ongoing genocidal actions in Gaza” and obstruct diplomatic progress.

“Any reckless misadventure or misguided action will provoke a forceful Iranian response,” he warned, calling on Western nations to cease enabling the “regime built on perpetual conflict.”

The dark nexus of Israeli-Democratic sabotage

Sources recently informed the Tehran Times that as Oman-mediated negotiations between Tehran and Washington inch forward, Democratic operatives and aligned figures are quietly maneuvering to undermine prospects for a renewed nuclear agreement.

While the likelihood of such a deal materializing remains unclear, Democrats appear focused not on outright rejection but on strategic efforts to escalate demands beyond Iran’s red lines, ensuring the talks collapse under the weight of unrealistic U.S. terms.

One such maneuver came from John Kerry, former U.S. Secretary of State and a key JCPOA negotiator during the Obama administration.

In an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal, Kerry suggested that Trump should push Iran to cross its red lines by demanding the complete dismantlement of its nuclear program, alongside restrictions on its missile and drone capabilities.

He argued that "Tehran has backed itself into a corner," implying that Trump could leverage this to extract further concessions from Iran.

Behind the scenes, Israel-aligned Democrats are reportedly exploiting Trump’s competitive psyche, likening any prospective agreement to the JCPOA and framing it as a Biden-Obama relic.

By stoking Trump’s desire to eclipse his rivals’ achievements, these figures aim to push U.S. demands to “irrational” extremes, ensuring the talks fail while deflecting blame onto Tehran.

Adding to the mix, Jake Sullivan, former White House National Security Adviser and a top foreign policy adviser to President Joe Biden, recently told ABC News: “I think that deal, in its elements, won’t look too different from the deal that President Obama and Secretary Kerry produced in the Obama administration that Donald Trump ripped up.”

Iranian officials, however, have consistently emphasized that the ongoing Oman-mediated discussions with the U.S. are distinct from previous frameworks, emphasizing that they aim to secure “tangible dividends” that go beyond the original nuclear deal.

“Many Iranians no longer believe the JCPOA is sufficient,” tweeted Araghchi, signaling a shift in Iran’s negotiating stance compared to the Obama era.

Meanwhile, CENTCOM commander General Michael E. Kurilla, a Netanyahu ally appointed during the Biden administration but still serving under Trump, has reportedly shown openness to considering Israeli aggression against Iran’s nuclear sites.

According to the New York Times, with Kurilla’s tenure nearing its end, Israeli officials have been eager to finalize a plan that could be executed while he remains in command.