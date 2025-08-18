Health Ministry: Death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza surpasses 62,000

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Monday 60 people were killed and 344 injured in the past 24 hours as a result of ongoing Israeli attacks, Al Jazeera reported.

In its daily update, the ministry said “a number of victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, as ambulance and Civil Defense crews are unable to reach them at this time.”

The ministry said the overall death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 62,004, with 156,230 people wounded. Since March 18, 2025, when Israel broke the most recent ceasefire, at least 10,460 have been killed and 44,189 injured.

Hospitals recorded that 27 people seeking aid were killed and 281 injured over the past day, bringing the total number to 1,965 killed and more than 14,701 injured near the aid sites.

The ministry also reported five deaths from famine and malnutrition, including two children, in the last 24 hours. It said at least 263 people, among them 112 children, have now died from hunger-related causes.