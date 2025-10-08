Iran, Caspian Sea states reinforce maritime security through strategic accord

TEHRAN – Naval commanders from Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan have signed a strategic agreement to enhance security and cooperation in the Caspian Sea.

The pact was finalized on Wednesday during a meeting of the four littoral states in St. Petersburg, Russia. Representing Iran, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Iranian Navy, signed the document on behalf of Tehran.

The agreement is designed to strengthen comprehensive collaboration among Caspian nations, with a particular focus on maintaining sustainable security in the shared waters.

Under the terms of the pact, no foreign country or extra-regional power will be permitted to interfere in the internal affairs of the Caspian Sea, reaffirming the principle of regional control over the strategic body of water.