Iran Navy chief warns Caspian Sea not a zone for foreign maneuvers

TEHRAN – The Commander of Iran’s Navy, Admiral Shahram Irani, said on Monday that the Caspian Sea is not a place for outside powers to stage maneuvers, stressing that the regional countries themselves possess sufficient strength and coordination to ensure security and stability in the area.

“The Caspian Sea is not an environment that allows room for others to maneuver,” Admiral Irani said during his visit to Russia to attend the Meeting of Naval Commanders of the Caspian Littoral States. “Sufficient power has already been consolidated around the Caspian, and the message of this gathering is clear—the littoral countries are the ones who will make decisions for themselves.”

The admiral praised the close cooperation among the five Caspian littoral states — Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan — saying they have established excellent relations and continue to work together to review and implement new regional arrangements.

“The shared goal of all Caspian littoral countries is to ensure maritime security in a way that keeps the region’s economy dynamic and prosperous,” he said.

Admiral Irani’s trip to Saint Petersburg includes high-level meetings with the Commander of the Russian Navy as well as bilateral talks with the naval chiefs of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

He arrived in Saint Petersburg on Sunday evening and was received at Pulkovo International Airport by Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, and Vice Admiral Vladimir Zemtsov, Deputy Commander of the Russian Navy.

Admiral Irani emphasized that the Caspian states’ cooperation aims not only to safeguard regional security but also to support economic growth and address shared environmental concerns.

He also referred to recent joint drills in Bandar Anzali, announcing that another combined naval exercise will take place in the coming months.

“The Caspian littoral states have reached a level of capability and maturity that allows them to address issues related to this sea collectively—especially in economic and environmental fields,” Irani said.

He concluded: “The Caspian Sea is not a place for foreign powers to test their presence. The coastal nations themselves have gathered the necessary strength around this sea and will continue to decide its future together.”