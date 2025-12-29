Ors, green symbol of Alborz and a living legacy of Iranian history

TEHRAN--Ors tree is known as the green symbol of Alborz province and, by being present in the protected areas, has preserved a living legacy of Iranian history in the heart of the mountains.

Head of Alborz Department of Environmental Hamzeh Mashayekhi said that Ors is not only one of the most valuable plant species in Alborz province, but it is also known as the plant symbol of the province, CHTN reported.

Referring to the natural distribution of Ors trees across the province, he said that the presence of old Ors trees in the protected areas shows the high importance of this species in the Alborz ecosystem.

He added that Alborz province, with its high altitudes, flood plains, and diverse climatic conditions, is one of the richest regions in terms of plant diversity in the country, and this feature has provided the opportunity for growth of valuable species such as Ors.

Mashayekhi stated that according to the studies, about 65 percent of the area of Alborz is made up of rangelands, and 17 types of rangelands have been identified in this province. This rangeland diversity provides the basis for the life of numerous animal and plant species, he added.

The official explained that the forest cover of the province, which is located in the vegetation area of Iran, is mainly scattered and sparse and is mostly observed in the northern regions. However, valuable tree and shrub species such as linden, hawthorn, barberry, mountain almond, and especially Ors, grow in these areas and play an important role in maintaining the sustainability of the ecosystem.

Referring to the South Alborz Protected Area, he said that this region, with an area of 64,000 hectares, is mainly pastureland, but valuable tree and shrub species can also be seen in it, both naturally and artificially planted. The presence of the Ors in this area is not only ecologically important, but also a natural and unique attraction for nature-loving tourists, he added.

Mashayekhi explained the environmental characteristics of the Ors and said that the Ors is an evergreen and resistant tree from the Cypress family that grows at altitudes above 2,500 meters. This tree tolerates the harsh cold of winter, drought and water shortage, and for this reason it has a special place in the Alborz highlands, he added.

He said that one of the most prominent sycamores is located in the northeast of the village of Shahrestanak. This tree is more than 2,800 years old and, with a height of 17 meters and a sturdy trunk, displays a manifestation of Iran's history and nature. The sycamore has been standing green since the Achaemenid era until today and is not only a natural phenomenon but also a genetic reserve and a living legacy of the country's history. Tourists and nature enthusiasts can gain a unique experience of the connection between history and nature by visiting this tree, he added.

Regarding the threats to sycamores, he said although winter is the time when plants sleep, sycamores become more vulnerable during this season. Illegal cutting, excessive grazing, and unknowing harvesting are among the most important threats to this valuable species.

The law prohibiting the felling of the Ors tree, which was passed in the early 1990s, reflects the high importance of this species in the country's environmental equations and highlights the need to protect it more than ever.

The official continued that educating local people and tourists about the environmental and historical values of the Ors is a requirement for protection of this rare species. “Only with awareness and adherence to the environmental principles can we ensure that these ancient trees are preserved for future generations.”

He concluded that the Ors trees of Alborz stand like green guardians in the heart of the mountains, and if their principled protection continues, they will remain a symbol of sustainability, patience, and the deep connection of nature with Iranian history for centuries to come.

KD

