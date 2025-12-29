Ilam province expands handicraft exports to Persian Gulf markets

TEHRAN - Iran’s western province of Ilam has begun exporting its handicrafts to the Persian Gulf littoral countries, marking a new phase in efforts to expand international markets for locally made products, a provincial official said on Sunday.

Farzad Sharifi, director general of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Ilam province, said exports of handicrafts to Arab countries along the Persian Gulf had entered a “promising new stage,” citing the recent shipment of locally made products to the United Arab Emirates.

He said about 200 items of traditional woven handicrafts produced by an artisan from Abdanan county had been exported to Dubai, describing the move as a sign of the growing competitiveness of Ilam’s traditional crafts in regional markets.

“Exporting indigenous products not only showcases the capabilities of Ilam’s artisans but also contributes to economic and cultural development in the province,” Sharifi said.

He added that the shipment demonstrated the quality, originality and creativity of local artisans, noting that handicrafts from Ilam were capable of securing a sustainable share of international markets.

Sharifi said handicrafts should be viewed not only as cultural products but also as economic opportunities that support women’s empowerment and local development. He added that expanding support for production, packaging and exports remained a priority for the provincial administration.

Ilam, located in western Iran, shares a 425-kilometre border with Iraq and borders the provinces of Kermanshah, Lorestan and Khuzestan. The province takes its name from the ancient civilization of Elam, which flourished in southwestern Iran from around 2700 BC to 539 BC.

Nationally, Iran exported $223 million worth of handicrafts in the last Iranian calendar year ending March 20, 2025, according to official data, with an additional similar amount estimated to have been exported informally by travelers.

Farzad Ojani, director general of the marketing and commercialization office at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, said Iran has around 7,000 handicraft shops, in addition to permanent and seasonal bazaars, and that online platforms have become an increasingly important sales channel.

Ojani said Iran leads the world with 299 recognized branches of handicrafts across 18 categories and has 14 cities and three villages registered internationally for their handicrafts. He added that family-based production, environmentally friendly methods and high value-added output give Iranian handicrafts a strong competitive edge in global markets.

“Handicraft products exported from Iran are well received abroad and have many buyers,” Ojani said. “With proper planning and stronger cooperation between the public and private sectors, exports can increase significantly.”

AM