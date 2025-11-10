Iran to convene first meeting of Caspian coastal governors to strengthen regional ties

TEHRAN – Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs and Special Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Caspian Sea Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, has described the upcoming First Meeting of Governors of Caspian Littoral Provinces, to be hosted by Gilan Province, as a significant step toward deepening regional cooperation among the Caspian states.

Speaking on Sunday, Gharibabadi said the gathering will take place in the city of Rasht on November 17 and 18, following a resolution adopted at the Third Caspian Economic Forum held in Tehran in February 2024. The event will bring together governors from ten Caspian coastal provinces of Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, along with governors from Iran’s northern and southern provinces. Ambassadors and consuls general of the Islamic Republic of Iran in these four countries, as well as the ambassadors of the Caspian states based in Tehran, will also attend.

He noted that the meeting will include discussions on strengthening economic cooperation, attracting investment, and advancing regional development, as well as on transit, logistics, and the expansion of the North–South Corridor. Environmental issues, including fisheries and the restoration of the Caspian ecosystem, will also be addressed.

According to Gharibabadi, the Foreign Minister and Interior Minister will deliver remarks at the opening ceremony, while the First Vice President is scheduled to attend and speak at the closing session.

He stressed that the meeting aims to establish a sustainable framework for trade, economic, and transit cooperation, while encouraging the exchange of experience and expertise among the coastal provinces of the Caspian states. The two-day event will also see active participation from private sector representatives and economic actors from the littoral countries, who are expected to play a key role in promoting practical regional initiatives.

Also on Monday, the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei highlighted the significance of the event, noting that this is the first time such a meeting is being held and that it will take place in Rasht. He said the initiative was proposed by Iran and approved by all five Caspian littoral states, all of which will send delegations to participate. Several Iranian provinces will also take part in the discussions. The spokesperson underscored that the meeting seeks to enhance cooperation among the Caspian coastal countries by facilitating new channels of communication and connectivity.