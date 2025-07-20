Iran, Russia to launch joint naval search and rescue drill in Caspian Sea

TEHRAN — Iran is set to host a three-day multinational naval search and rescue exercise, CASAREX 2025, in the Caspian Sea beginning tomorrow.

The exercise will bring together naval forces from the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, with observers from other Caspian littoral states also expected to attend.

The Combined At-Sea Search and Rescue Exercise (CASAREX 2025) is being organized under the banner “Together for a Safe and Secure Caspian Sea,” and will be hosted by the Northern Fleet of Iran’s Army Navy. The drill aims to simulate complex maritime emergency scenarios and test the readiness and coordination of participating forces in disaster response and rescue operations.

Naval units from Iran’s Army Navy, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, and the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran will take part in the exercise alongside vessels and personnel from the Russian Navy.

The primary goals of CASAREX 2025 are to bolster regional maritime safety, promote mutual trust among Caspian Sea neighbors, and enhance interoperability between their naval forces. The exercise also reflects ongoing efforts to deepen military-to-military cooperation between Iran and Russia in the strategically important Caspian region.