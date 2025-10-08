9th Korea-Iran Friendship Taekwondo Cup concludes in presence of South Korean ambassador

TABRIZ – The 9th Ambassador’s Cup Taekwondo Championship (Korea-Iran Friendship Taekwondo Cup), which also served as the selection tournament for Iran's U-23 National (Omid) Team, concluded on October 8th at the Poor Sharifi Sport Complex in Tabriz city, the center of East Azarbaijan province, northwest of Iran.

The week-long championship, held from October 3rd to 8th, was organized in collaboration with the Iran Taekwondo Federation. The closing ceremony was attended by high-profile dignitaries, including the South Korean Ambassador to Iran, His Excellency Kim Junpyo, and the President of the Iran Taekwondo Federation, Hadi Saei.

Ambassador Kim addressed the attendees, highlighting the event's role in strengthening the bonds of sportsmanship and friendship between the two nations.

Following is the text of Mr. Ambassador’s speech.

“Distinguished President Mr. Hadi Saei,

Esteemed officials of the Iran Taekwondo Federation,

Honorable athletes, and dear families and supporters,

Salam, Khedmate shoma azizan, Khoshoumadin.

I am truly delighted to be here with all of you today. Thank you very much for joining us.

This year’s Ambassador’s Cup Taekwondo Championship, held for two consecutive years, has once again become a meaningful occasion to reaffirm the enduring friendship between Korea and Iran through the spirit of Taekwondo.

In particular, since the very first Ambassador’s Cup was held in 2013, this is the first time that the competition is being hosted in the historic city of Tabriz—making this year’s event even more special and significant.

To all members of the Taekwondo family,

I have heard that there are nearly three million Taekwondo practitioners in Iran. That number is indeed remarkable, but what truly moved me today were the bright and determined eyes of the athletes gathered here from every corner of the country.

It made me realize once again that “Iran is truly a nation of Taekwondo.”

Through this championship, I could once again witness the power and excellence of Iranian Taekwondo, which has achieved brilliant results in numerous international arenas—including the Olympic Games and World Championships.

Behind such remarkable achievements stand the systematic support of the Iran Taekwondo Federation, the dedication of the coaches, and, above all, the sweat and perseverance of the athletes.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my deep respect and heartfelt applause to all of you.

To all participating athletes,

You did not come here merely to compete in skill.

You came to demonstrate the true spirit of Taekwondo—respect, patience, and challenge. Regardless of victory or defeat, I sincerely applaud the passion and effort that each one of you has shown throughout this event.

Korea and Iran have long shared a deep and meaningful bond through Taekwondo. Taekwondo is more than just a sport—it is a bridge that connects our peoples, and a cultural asset that fosters mutual understanding and lasting friendship between our two nations.

I firmly believe that the sweat and friendship built through this tournament will serve as a strong foundation that further strengthens the ties between Korea and Iran in the years to come.

Lastly, I would like to once again express my deepest gratitude to everyone who worked tirelessly to make this championship a success.

I truly hope that Korea and Iran will continue to expand their cooperation and exchanges through Taekwondo, building a future where our peoples understand and respect each other even more deeply.

Taekwondo is a force (nirouee-ist ke) that brings us closer together.

Once again, Khoshamad migam — welcome, and thank you very much for your presence today."

Ambassador Kim and Hadi Saei

Following his speech, the Ambassador personally presented awards to the top competitors.

In a gesture blending modern technology with traditional prize-giving, Ambassador Kim awarded winners with a selection of Korean electronic gifts, including Samsung products such as JBL speakers, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, power banks, and USB devices.

The tournament successfully combined international diplomatic friendship with the fierce competition of a national team selection, marking another successful chapter in the sporting relations between Korea and Iran.