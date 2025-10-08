Iran–Russia treaty to shift regional power balance, says Russian Scholar

TEHRAN – Following the official activation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Tehran and Moscow, Iran and Russia have entered a new phase in their long-standing relationship. The 20-year agreement, encompassing cooperation in defense, energy, technology, and finance, is widely regarded as a milestone in strengthening bilateral and regional ties.

As both nations confront unprecedented Western sanctions, the treaty underscores their shared resolve to construct alternative political and economic frameworks — notably through organizations such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

To gain a deeper understanding of the implications of this strategic accord, the Tehran Times spoke with Dr. Lana Ravandi-Fadai, a prominent Russian historian and senior researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences. A leading expert on Iran and Middle Eastern affairs, Dr. Ravandi-Fadai offers a nuanced analysis of how this treaty may redefine Iran’s geopolitical leverage, shift Eurasia’s power balance, and open new pathways for cooperation in energy and regional security.

Below is the full text of the interview:

How might this treaty influence Iran’s position in multilateral frameworks such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization?

I am confident that this treaty represents a genuine instrument for overcoming economic isolation. In fact, Iran began to gradually move in this direction as far back as the presidency of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, turning toward Russia and political alliances where Russia played a significant role – namely, the SCO and BRICS. Iran joined these two organizations during the presidency of the late Ebrahim Raisi, who was clearly pro-Russian and actively worked to strengthen Iran’s ties with our country, including at the international level. This course was fully supported by the Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

It can be said that under the late President Raisi this process accelerated sharply and continues today under Masoud Pezeshkian, who recognizes that the West remains unwilling to change its policies or make concessions to Iran. As a result, he has decided to deepen cooperation with Russia, China, and the BRICS bloc.

Pezeshkian has recently stated that BRICS can help Iran assert itself globally and play a more active role in world affairs. He also emphasized that the organization should play a key role in preventing states such as Israel or the United Kingdom from committing acts of aggression against independent sovereign states.

Iran took part in the recent SCO summit in China, where the President reiterated that this organization could contribute to the creation of a multipolar world. At the beginning of his term, Pezeshkian had certain illusions that the West would offer economic support. However, after Western Europe – namely Germany, France, and the United Kingdom – effectively reinstated UN sanctions against Iran, the President lost any remaining hope that the West or Europe would be of help.

He has since decided that closer cooperation with Russia and other BRICS members is the only viable path forward and has even proposed creating a mechanism to circumvent sanctions. Most importantly, Iran can now position itself more confidently in such organizations, relying on Russia’s backing.

To what extent could this agreement alter Iran’s diplomatic leverage vis-à-vis Western powers, especially in the face of sanctions and international pressure?

Both Iran and Russia are under severe Western sanctions, but Iran finds itself in an even more vulnerable position. Therefore, the signing of this treaty will enable Tehran to assert its positions before major Western powers with greater confidence. Should both sides successfully establish a system of mutual assistance to counter sanctions, the positions of Russia and Iran vis-à-vis the West will become considerably stronger.

What challenges might both countries face in realizing the economic promises of this partnership?

Firstly, both Russia and Iran are currently experiencing a slowdown in economic growth, which in itself could negatively affect external economic cooperation. Secondly, closer Russia–Iran cooperation runs counter to Western interests, and new additional sanctions may be imposed on both states. Nevertheless, in my view, with sufficient political will, these obstacles can be overcome.

From your perspective, how does the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty change the strategic balance in Eurasia, particularly in the context of Iran–Russia relations?

I believe this agreement will shift the balance of power in Eurasia in favor of both Russia and Iran while diminishing the influence of Western countries and Israel. It should be noted, however, that Iran now faces opposition in the region not only from Israel but also from the regime of Ahmad al-Sharaa in Syria – a country that had previously been one of Iran’s most loyal allies.

Therefore, the strengthening of Iran’s regional role will be a gradual process accompanied by serious challenges. Yet it is bound to happen, with the support of Russia and other allies of the Islamic Republic.

Do you think this agreement will encourage other regional actors to pursue similar strategic partnerships?

Undoubtedly. Many countries in the region have taken note of how rapidly and effectively the Russia–Iran partnership is developing, and this motivates them to deepen cooperation with one another. A recent example is the mutual defense agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which is particularly significant given that Pakistan possesses nuclear weapons. Now Pakistan’s deterrence capability will also extend to Saudi Arabia, while Riyadh, with Pakistan’s assistance, intends to advance its own nuclear program.

Given the importance of energy in both countries’ economies, what role will this treaty play in oil, gas, and alternative energy cooperation?

I believe this agreement will actively foster deeper collaboration between the two countries in the oil and gas sector as well as in alternative energy. Gazprom has already expressed interest in financing a range of projects within Iran’s oil and gas industry, including field development.

If both countries coordinate their policies in the global energy market, they could significantly influence world oil and, especially, gas prices in directions favorable to themselves – considering that both possess vast reserves of these resources.



