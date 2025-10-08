AEOI chief reports major nuclear achievements despite war damages

TEHRAN – Iran’s nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, has announced that the country continues to make significant advances in its peaceful nuclear program despite the damage inflicted on its facilities during the recent 12-day war.

Speaking at a session of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Eslami, who heads the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), presented a comprehensive report on Iran’s latest nuclear achievements, the reconstruction and fortification of affected sites, and his recent visit to Russia.

According to the committee’s spokesperson, Ebrahim Rezaei, Eslami stressed that the domestic production of radiopharmaceuticals has never been disrupted and will not stop under any circumstances. He said that Iran’s radiopharmaceutical industry remains fully operational and continues to meet the needs of hospitals and research centers across the country.

Eslami explained that the AEOI has worked to move beyond the research phase and enter industrial-scale production so that nuclear technology can more directly benefit people’s lives and the national economy. Between 2022 and 2024, he said, Iran achieved around 500 scientific and technological milestones, many of which have had tangible effects on healthcare, agriculture, and industry.

The AEOI chief noted that the organization’s irradiation projects have helped extend the shelf life of agricultural products, preventing up to one-third of produce from spoiling. He added that this technology has boosted agricultural exports and productivity. So far, several irradiation centers with a total capacity of 500,000 tons have been established nationwide, with plans for further expansion.

Eslami also pointed to progress in plasma research, emphasizing that plasma-based treatments have proven effective in healing diabetic wounds and treating breast cancer in women. In addition, he said, the AEOI has made major strides in purifying industrial waste and converting contaminated water into usable water, describing these as key achievements in environmental protection and sustainable development.

Iran, Russia to construct 8 nuclear power plants

Referring to international cooperation, Eslami said Iran and Russia are implementing a protocol to construct eight nuclear power plants. One of the plants has already been completed, two are under construction, and five more — with a total capacity of 5,000 megawatts — are scheduled to be built in Hormozgan Province.

The nuclear chief also criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for failing to safeguard Iran’s confidential information, despite repeated warnings from Tehran. He clarified that while the AEOI oversees technical aspects of Iran’s nuclear activities, the political dimension of negotiations is managed by the Foreign Ministry under the guidance of the Supreme National Security Council.

Members of the parliamentary committee praised the AEOI’s work and reaffirmed their support for the continuation and expansion of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program. They emphasized the full and uncompromising implementation of the law suspending cooperation with the IAEA, as well as the need for continued scientific advancement in nuclear technology.

The joint US-Israeli assault on Iranian soil in June inflicted significant damages on three Iranian nuclear sites that were all working towards peaceful goals.