Iran hosts 31st nuclear conference as AEOI head stresses ‘irreversible scientific gains’

TEHRAN – The 31st edition of Iran’s Annual Nuclear Conference commenced on Tuesday in Mashhad, organized by the Iranian Nuclear Society with support from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The event, a cornerstone for scientific exchange, focuses on advancing nuclear technology for civilian applications and reinforcing national collaboration in the field.

Key themes of this year’s conference include “Applications of Radiation and Modern Radiological Technologies,” “Nuclear Fusion Physics and Plasma Technology,” “Nuclear Reactors and Quantum Technologies,” “Nuclear Fuel Cycle and Materials,” and “Nuclear Governance and Sustainable Development.”

The inaugural day featured presentations on topics such as “Research Reactors and Their Global Applications,” “Neutron Imaging Systems at the Tehran Reactor,” and advancements in radioisotope production and gemstone irradiation techniques.

'Nuclear industry is Iran’s pillar of strength'

In a separate event on Tuesday in Karaj, AEOI Director Mohammad Eslami underscored Iran’s unwavering commitment to its nuclear program, stating, “The nuclear industry is a source of wealth and strength for the Iranian nation and is neither negotiable nor subject to compromise.”

He emphasized that Iran had paid a “heavy price” to attain its nuclear scientific capabilities, calling them a sovereign right and a national achievement.

Eslami highlighted the AEOI’s role in transforming scientific knowledge into tangible technologies that benefit the public.

He cited the recent establishment of a cold plasma wound treatment clinic in Alborz Province as an example, noting, “We take pride in making this service accessible to our people.”

The AEOI chief also addressed geopolitical challenges, noting that Iran has long been a target of foreign adversaries seeking to undermine its progress.

“Love for the homeland and dedication to service are eternal necessities for our nation,” he remarked, reaffirming the country’s resolve to safeguard its technological sovereignty.

Iran’s nuclear program continues to expand its peaceful applications, with Eslami reporting the domestic production of over 70 types of radiopharmaceuticals distributed across 230 medical centers.

According to the AEOI chief, approximately 85,000 radiation technicians currently operate in 6,500 healthcare facilities nationwide, reflecting the program’s integration into public welfare.

In his remarks, Eslami reiterated that nuclear technology serves as a “key driver of progress” across sectors, including medicine, agriculture, and industry.

