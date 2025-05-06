Enrichment ‘core’ to Iran’s industrial power, declares nuclear chief amid strategic blueprint launch

TEHRAN—Mohammad Eslami, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), emphasized the pivotal role of uranium enrichment in the nation’s technological and industrial sovereignty, underscoring the country’s commitment to advance its civilian nuclear program under a newly finalized 20-year strategic plan.

"Nuclear technology, in its truest sense, drives development and resolves challenges across multiple sectors," he declared during a meeting with academic elites and members of the country’s National Elites Foundation on Monday, emphasizing Tehran’s resolve to advance its nuclear program despite external pressures.

Eslami sharply criticized recent remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who asserted that only nations possessing nuclear weapons should be permitted to enrich uranium.

"The U.S. Secretary of State has openly stated that enrichment is permissible only for nuclear-armed countries. But enrichment is the foundational and driving core [of nuclear progress]. Without mastery in this field, no nation can achieve industrial-scale nuclear capabilities," he stated.

The AEOI chief described Iran’s nuclear advancements as a direct challenge to "the hegemony of global domineering powers."

He argued that Western opposition stems from a desire to prevent Iran—a nation with "brilliant human capital, rich resources, and strategic global standing"—from accessing tools of scientific and geopolitical power.

"The nuclear industry is a source of strength for the Islamic Republic, an achievement that the oppressive system [of global dominance] seeks to deny us," Eslami asserted.

20-year roadmap & milestone achievements

Iran has finalized a comprehensive 20-year strategic document to guide its nuclear industry, developed with input from domestic experts and youth.

Eslami described the plan as "a vision-driven, program-centric blueprint critical for institutionalizing progress."

He stressed the need to "narrate Iran’s nuclear achievements accurately" and build "a dynamic, living network for national innovation" to counter misinformation campaigns.

Iran’s nuclear program has transitioned into an "industrial phase," marked by advancements in energy, agriculture, and medicine.

Eslami highlighted the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant’s role in reducing oil consumption and curbing pollutants, alongside plans to expand nuclear energy’s share in Iran’s electricity portfolio.

He further noted breakthroughs in irradiation technology to minimize agricultural waste, domestically produced radiopharmaceuticals, and cutting-edge research in plasma, quantum computing, and laser technologies.

The nuclear chief also emphasized collaboration with private sector partners and adherence to transparency in international engagements, reiterating Iran’s commitment to peaceful nuclear activities under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards.

Iran’s strides in civilian nuclear technology have been lauded by domestic experts as a testament to self-reliance amid decades of sanctions.

Analysts highlight milestones such as the indigenization of uranium enrichment to 60% for medical use, the operationalization of the IR-6 and IR-9 centrifuges, and the Arak heavy water reactor’s redesign as victories against Western "maximum pressure" campaigns.