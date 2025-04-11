Western pressure has failed to halt our progress: Iran’s nuclear chief

TEHRAN – Iran’s top nuclear official says the country’s homegrown nuclear capabilities have matured into a strategic asset, despite years of Western opposition and pressure aimed at curbing its technological advancement.

Speaking during Friday prayers in Tehran, Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said Western powers have sought to monopolize nuclear technology and have consistently tried to block Iran's progress in the field.

“They set arbitrary redlines for this region, but we have moved beyond those limits,” Eslami stated. “Nuclear science in Iran is no longer just a technical achievement—it has become a symbol of national will, deeply embedded in the spirit and determination of our people.”

Eslami criticized the West’s refusal to accept an independent Iran on equal footing with global powers, saying repeated attempts to sabotage Iran’s nuclear program have ultimately failed.

“All their hostile efforts, including sabotage and obstruction, have yielded no results,” he said. “And by God’s grace, they never will.”

The nuclear chief also revealed that more than 30 countries have expressed interest in acquiring Iranian nuclear products, underscoring the international demand for the country’s peaceful nuclear advancements.

Eslami took aim at the United States for pressuring the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and preventing it from supporting Iran’s peaceful nuclear efforts, despite the agency’s mandate to promote the use of civilian nuclear energy.

“Iran has undergone more inspections by the IAEA than any other nation,” he noted. “Yet Western governments still falsely claim we’re not cooperating or are hiding activities.”

He also said that every time Iran neared an agreement with foreign partners to build nuclear power plants, Western pressure forced companies to withdraw from deals. In response, Iran now plans to build domestically produced nuclear power plants fueled by Iranian resources.

“To spite our adversaries, we’ll build fully Iranian nuclear power plants—designed, constructed, and fueled right here at home,” Eslami said.

Despite sanctions and mounting external challenges, Iran has continued to make notable strides in peaceful nuclear development. As an early signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Iran has remained in regular engagement with the IAEA.

The agency’s Director General, Rafael Grossi, is expected to visit Tehran later this month.