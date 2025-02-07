Iran's nuclear program achieving world-class advancements, declares AEOI chief

TEHRAN – Iran has achieved full mastery of nuclear science and is now ranked among the 18 countries with a recognized nuclear industry, according to Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

During a one-day visit to the city of Qom on Thursday, Eslami met with senior religious scholars and clerics to discuss the country’s latest advancements in nuclear technology and its broader applications in various fields.

Speaking at the meeting, Eslami emphasized that Iran's nuclear energy program has reached the level of developed nations, despite ongoing opposition from global powers. "Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran has full mastery of nuclear science and is among the select group of 18 countries with an established nuclear industry," he stated.

Eslami highlighted that Iran's progress in nuclear technology has been achieved despite resistance from “hegemonic powers.” He noted that the country remains under some of the strictest monitoring measures imposed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) due to its nuclear advancements.

"The global hegemonic system opposes Iran’s access to advanced technologies, including nuclear energy," he said. "As a result, our country is subject to the most extensive and stringent inspections by the IAEA."

Despite these challenges, Iran has continued to develop its nuclear sector, which Eslami credited to the research, dedication, and faith of Iranian scientists and engineers. He also acknowledged the strong support of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in guiding Iran's nuclear program.

Iran's nuclear program is not limited to electricity generation, Eslami stressed. He highlighted its applications in healthcare, particularly in cancer treatment, as well as its contributions to environmental protection.

The AEOI chief also highlighted the 50-year history of Iran’s nuclear industry, stating that it has grown into a major sector employing more than 25,000 specialists across various departments. He added that the organization oversees between 40 to 50 affiliated companies working in the nuclear and related industries.

Regarding the role of nuclear technology in agriculture, Eslami underscored the importance of harnessing this advanced science to improve food production and sustainability.

During the meetings in Qom, Iran’s senior religious leaders voiced their support for the peaceful development of nuclear energy. They emphasized the importance of leveraging Iran’s vast natural and human resources—including nuclear technology, oil and gas, scientific knowledge, and talented youth—to drive national progress.

The clerics also stressed the necessity of continued investment in peaceful nuclear technology, along with other advanced scientific fields, to ensure Iran's long-term development.