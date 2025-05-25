Decisions will be made on national interests, not foreign pressure: Iran nuclear chief

TEHRAN — Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, has reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s unwavering commitment to charting its own independent course in the face of foreign pressures, asserting that Iran’s nuclear and scientific trajectory will always be dictated by its national interests—not external dictates.

Speaking on Saturday, Eslami stated, “We move forward based on our own objectives and national interests. No one can impose their will on the Islamic Republic.” He underscored that the identity and foundational values of the Islamic Republic serve as guiding principles for the country’s decision-making processes, particularly in strategic sectors like nuclear energy and advanced technology.

“One of the most significant outcomes of the Islamic Revolution has been Iran’s ability to make sovereign decisions and pursue its development without bowing to external demands,” Eslami added.

The Iranian nuclear chief went on to highlight the country's growing capabilities in industrial science and technology, saying Iran now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with technologically advanced nations, despite their enormous financial investments. “We’ve achieved these milestones by prioritizing self-reliance and innovation,” he said.

The remarks come amid ongoing indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear program. Since April, five rounds of talks have been held in Rome and Muscat.

Iranian negotiators have repeatedly criticized the U.S. for shifting its stance during the talks, arguing that such inconsistency undermines trust and complicates the diplomatic process. “Contradictory statements are not conducive to diplomacy,” Iranian officials have said in recent briefings.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also weighed in earlier this week, dismissing Washington’s demands that Iran cease its peaceful uranium enrichment activities. “It is utterly wrong for the United States to expect Iran to stop what is legally our right. No one in the Islamic Republic is waiting for permission from anyone,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, reiterating that Iran’s policies and methods are rooted in its sovereign agenda.

Tehran maintains that its uranium enrichment activities fall well within the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), to which it is a signatory. Iranian officials insist that the country will not relinquish its right to peaceful nuclear technology, despite mounting Western pressure.

As diplomatic efforts continue, Iran remains steadfast in its position: national sovereignty, strategic independence, and scientific progress are not up for negotiation.