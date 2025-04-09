National Nuclear Technology Day exhibition showcases Iran’s scientific advancements

TEHRAN – Iran marked National Nuclear Technology Day on Wednesday with the unveiling of a wide array of achievements in its nuclear industry at a major exhibition held in Tehran.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezshkian, nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami, and a group of senior officials visited the exhibition located at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The event, divided into three key sections, highlighted the country’s advances in the nuclear fuel cycle, energy generation, and peaceful applications of nuclear technology.

The first section, titled “Overview of the Nuclear Fuel Cycle,” featured displays on airborne geophysics, uranium exploration and mining operations, yellowcake production, uranium processing, fuel pellet and assembly manufacturing, and uranium enrichment.

The second section, “Energy,” focused on developments in nuclear power generation. It presented updates on the construction progress of Units 2 and 3 of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, as well as statistics on electricity production from Unit 1. Attendees also received reports on the new Karun Nuclear Power Plant, Iran’s efforts to localize reactor technology, and the domestic production of spare parts needed for the Bushehr facility.

The third section, “Applications of the Nuclear Industry,” showcased a range of peaceful uses of nuclear science. Exhibits included technologies for producing heavy water and deuterium compounds, radiopharmaceuticals, nuclear measuring equipment, plasma research, and radiation-based applications in medicine and agriculture. Innovations such as blood irradiation systems, industrial particle accelerators, and cutting-edge quantum and laser technologies—both medical and industrial—were also on display.

In recent years, Iranian scientists have made remarkable progress in the field of peaceful nuclear technology despite the sanctions imposed by the West.

Foreign ministry reaffirms commitment to nuclear rights

On the occasion, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized Iran’s ongoing commitment to protecting its nuclear achievements, calling the peaceful nuclear program a "symbol of national will."

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Baghaei congratulated Iran’s scientists, engineers, and workers in the nuclear field, and paid tribute to the "martyrs of nuclear science and technology."

“Iran’s peaceful nuclear program is the result of years of determination, innovation, and resilience by the Iranian people. Today, this indigenized technology serves the country’s progress, development, and scientific strength,” he wrote.

He added that defending Iran’s nuclear accomplishments is a national duty, stressing that the Foreign Ministry will continue to use all its diplomatic resources to safeguard the country’s nuclear rights.