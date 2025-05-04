Iran and Venezuela forge closer ties in nuclear science 

TEHRAN – Venezuela's Deputy Minister of Science, Alberto Quintero, recently concluded a visit to Iran, marking a significant step in strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

Quintero met with Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), to discuss enhanced collaboration in nuclear science and technology. The discussions highlighted a shared commitment to national sovereignty and advancement despite external challenges.

Eslami warmly greeted Quintero and his delegation, emphasizing the potential for fruitful collaboration. "Venezuela possesses significant capabilities, and its people are deeply invested in their nation's future," he stated. "I trust that these meetings will effectively contribute to stronger ties between our countries." He stressed the importance of national pride and self-reliance, adding, "The path to true dignity and success lies in safeguarding the independence of a nation and its people."

Eslami also acknowledged the challenges posed by the "hegemonic system," hinting at external pressures. "Our progress towards independence has been met with resistance from those who seek to maintain control. They create obstacles to hinder our development under various pretenses. However, we are determined to move forward with strength." He reaffirmed Iran's dedication to joint projects and enhanced technological cooperation, expressing hope that "the people of Venezuela will achieve their important goals by standing firm against these pressures."

Quintero conveyed greetings from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Minister of Science and Technology Gabriela Servilia Jimenez, praising Iran's resilience. "We are eager to learn from Iran's example," he said, "to understand how you have transformed sanctions into opportunities for national advancement." He highlighted Venezuela's long history of striving for independence and suggested that closer collaboration with Iran could bolster their efforts across diverse sectors, including industry, healthcare, and agriculture.

During his visit, Quintero toured key Iranian facilities, including the Rasa Technology and Innovation Center and the Tehran research reactor. He expressed particular interest in establishing a nuclear physics program at the University of Science in Venezuela and launching advanced degree programs at the Scientific Research Center.