Over 1m Afghans deported in 4 months

TEHRAN – Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has said some 1.1 million illegal Afghan refugees have been sent back to their home country since the beginning of the current Iranian year, March 21.

Seventy percent of them have left the country voluntarily, IRNA quoted Momeni as saying.

The number of deported undocumented Afghans has increased by 4.5 percent compared to the same period last year, Mehr news agency quoted Police spokesman General Saeed Montazer-al-Mahdi, as saying.

The police have also prevented the illegal entry of some 2,500 refugees to the country, the official added, highlighting that foreign nationals are treated decisively and with dignity.

In July, Momeni said the country is not planning to deport documented and authorized refugees.

“Iran is not an anti-immigrant country, as it is hosting six million foreign nationals. We are only deporting the two million Afghans who are illegally residing in Iran. These are honorable people who have contributed to the country’s production. Based on regulations, unauthorized refugees must leave the country. If they wish to live here, they have to follow legal procedures.”

According to the head of the National Organization for Migration, Nader Yar-Ahmadi, there has been no change in the residency and the kind of services provided to documented Afghans residing in the country.

On the contrary, they will benefit from more services as illegal nationals leave the country, IRNA reported.

The official went on to say that the presence of illegal migrants in any country poses many challenges, and in critical situations, they will be the main suspects. Their presence negatively impacts the economy, social, and security sectors.

Service provided to refugees in border

The ministry of health has expounded on a wide range of services being offered to refugees, particularly in eastern South Khorasan, northeastern Khorasan Razavi, and southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan provinces.

The services include the establishment of health camps, the screening of communicable diseases, and the provision of safe water and sanitation, the health ministry’s website reported.

The health ministry has established permanent and temporary camps to do screening, and provide medical services such as injections, serum therapy, as well as treating acute patients.

Extensive screening of communicable diseases and epidemic risk management, like syndromic screening for 14 contagious diseases, ongoing water and food sampling, and disinfection of drinking water, are among other measures adopted by the ministry.

Improving infrastructures, access to safe drinking water and sanitation facilities, as well as environmental hygiene like proper management of infectious waste in camps are other parts of the health ministry efforts to ensure the prevention of communicable diseases, and monitoring the environment to prevent the transmission of diseases such as Malaria, Chloral (El Tor), and other similar diseases are some other services offered to refugees.

The health ministry has done its best to manage referrals, with an average of more than 5,000 individuals receiving health services at busy times. It has also enhanced camps’ capacities in terms of human resources, equipment, temporary beds, coordination, and logistical support for the immediate provision of medicine, disinfectants, personal protective equipment, and other essential items.

MT/MG