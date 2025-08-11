Transformative role of youth in localizing SDGs

TEHRAN – The International Youth Day (IYD) is observed on August 12 annually to highlight the potential of the youth as partners in global society, and the importance of strengthening their engagement in local development.

This year’s theme, ‘Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond’, underscores the unique role of young people in translating global ambitions into community-driven realities.

As development partners work to translate and implement the global goals within specific local contexts, aligning them with community needs while maintaining consistency with national and international commitments, young people are critical partners.

They bring creativity, insight, and deep community ties that help bridge the gap between policy and practice. With over 65 per cent of SDG targets linked to local governance, youth engagement is not a luxury—it is a necessity.

This year’s IYD will also underscore the essential role of local and regional governments. Being the closest to the communities they serve, they are uniquely positioned to create inclusive policy environments, allocate resources, and establish mechanisms for youth participation in local planning and decision-making.

By integrating youth priorities into local and regional strategies and fostering partnerships with youth organizations, authorities can collaborate with young people to transform their ideas into impactful solutions.

When local governments provide spaces for innovation, mentorship, and civic engagement, they not only accelerate SDG implementation but also nurture future community leaders and changemakers.

This year’s IYD takes on added significance as it coincides with the upcoming 30th anniversary of the World Program of Action for Youth. It remains a guiding framework for recognizing youth as key actors in sustainable development and participatory governance—principles directly echoed in this year’s theme. Discussions related to the 2025 IYD theme will also inform preparations for the Second World Summit for Social Development to be held in Doha in November.

As the world embarks on the final stretch toward 2030, IYD 2025 calls for real investments in inclusive policies and programmes that leverage local youth actions for the SDGs.

Youth population can contribute to a hopeful future

“In today’s world, where the competition among countries relies more than ever on the productivity of knowledge and human resources, no factor other than the youth population can contribute to a hopeful future for any nation,” IRNA quoted Alireza Raeisi, an official with health ministry, as saying. The official made the remarks on the occasion of the national population week observed from May 14 to 20.

Iran is going through a population window of opportunity – a period in which a large proportion of the population is the working age. Known as a unique opportunity for economic, social, and cultural growth, it requires comprehensive polices in the fields of health, employment, education, welfare, and family.

However, ignoring this opportunity may lead the country to face numerous demographic challenges, such as an aging population, a shrinking workforce, and disruptions in the intergenerational balance in the not-so-distant future.

The official went on to elaborate on services being provided by the health ministry; these include providing free educational courses to young couples, supporting over 300 non-governmental anti-abortion centers, training of trainers to develop a health-oriented family culture, and establishing a digital birth registration system in hospitals.

Free natural childbirth services to promote safe and physiological childbirth, extensive insurance coverage (up to 90%) for infertility treatment, free pregnancy consultation, and education programs are among other measures taken by the health ministry in line with the youth population law.

