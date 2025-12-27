Iran, Azerbaijan agree to boost truck traffic at Astara border

TEHRAN – Iran and Azerbaijan have agreed to increase daily truck movements at the Astara border crossing to between 350 and 400 vehicles, aiming to ease congestion and facilitate exports and transit flows, Iranian officials said.

Javad Hedayati, director general for transit and international transport at Iran’s Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, said the agreement followed a phone conversation by Iran’s transport and urban development minister, who chairs the joint Iran-Azerbaijan economic committee, and subsequent visits by delegations from Tehran and Baku to the border.

Hedayati said measures taken in recent years to improve logistics infrastructure at Astara had helped support higher traffic volumes. These include construction of a second bridge linking Iran and Azerbaijan, development of the border hinterland and the launch of a virtual queuing system for trucks.

He said data show annual transit traffic through the Astara terminal has risen by around 20 to 25 percent in recent years.

Hedayati also pointed to a series of bilateral and trilateral border meetings held this year involving Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia, aimed at accelerating the movement of export and transit trucks.

He said the outcomes were already reflected in Azerbaijan’s higher acceptance of Iranian and transit fleets.

“If this process continues, most of the trucks currently halted at Astara will soon be dispatched to their final destinations,” he said.

Congestion at the Astara crossing typically intensifies each year ahead of the New Year holidays and for up to two months afterward, largely due to a seasonal surge in exports of off-season agricultural and horticultural products to Eurasian markets, particularly Russia.

In mid-October, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, announced that Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan have finalized a comprehensive roadmap to increase the volume of goods transiting among the three nations to 15 million tons annually. The plan, she said, marks a major milestone in efforts to strengthen regional connectivity through the International North–South Transit Corridor (INSTC).

Speaking to reporters after attending trilateral and bilateral meetings in Baku on October 12, Sadegh described the gathering as “highly effective and long-awaited,” emphasizing that the new roadmap would help resolve logistical bottlenecks and enhance coordination across multiple transport sectors.

She underlined that the Rasht–Astara railway project remains the “missing link” in the corridor, and completing it is key to unlocking the full potential of the INSTC. “Land acquisition for the remaining sections will be completed by the end of this year, and we expect significant physical progress within the next three years,” she said.

Sadegh added that the meetings also focused on streamlining customs procedures, improving border infrastructure, and enhancing truck and rail traffic between the three nations. Customs representatives discussed plans to establish a shared digital platform to simplify clearance processes and improve coordination among border authorities.

The minister proposed that Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan jointly develop an action plan within three months to achieve the 15-million-ton target by 2030. “The document will be signed at the next summit of the three countries’ leaders,” she noted, describing it as a blueprint for transforming regional trade routes into a reliable and efficient logistics network.

Sadegh also revealed ongoing efforts to launch scheduled freight trains along the western branch of the corridor and offer preferential tariffs to attract more cargo. “Consistency and predictability in logistics services are essential to achieving our targets,” she said.

In her bilateral meeting with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport and Digital Development, Rashad Nabiyev, Sadegh highlighted the growing momentum of cooperation between Tehran and Baku, noting that transport issues have become a core focus of the Joint Economic Commission. “We have had the most frequent exchanges with Azerbaijan in the past year, which shows the strategic importance of these ties,” she said.

She emphasized the need to form joint technical committees to address problems faced by Iranian carriers at Azerbaijani border crossings and to work toward practical solutions in upcoming meetings.

The discussions also covered major projects such as the Kalaleh–Aghband border bridge and the Iran–Azerbaijan–Georgia corridor, which are expected to significantly expand trade and transit opportunities once completed.

Sadegh invited Nabiyev to visit Iran for continued discussions, while the Azerbaijani minister welcomed Iran’s proposals and reaffirmed Baku’s readiness to cooperate in resolving obstacles to transportation and trade.

Sadegh concluded that the agreements reached in Baku will accelerate progress toward the shared goal of achieving 15 million tons of transit by 2030, strengthen Iran’s position as a regional transport hub, and deepen the partnership among the three neighboring countries.

EF/MA