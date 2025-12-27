12 countries attend Intl. Conference on Signal Processing, Intelligent Systems

TEHRAN – Researchers from Iran and 12 foreign countries, namely Spain, Italy, Iceland, Australia, Mexico, China, India, England, Algeria, Denmark, Turkey, and Azerbaijan, participated in the 11th International Conference on Signal Processing and Intelligent Systems (ICSPIS 2025).

Hosted by Mazandaran University of Science and Technology, the event took place on December 24 and 25, both in-person and online.

It involved educational workshops and specialized meetings. Out of 239 submitted articles, 125 were accepted to be presented, 90 percent of which were in English, IRNA reported.

The conference focused on the latest innovations and challenges in emerging fields, including artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning, and advanced signal processing applications, providing a valuable opportunity for domestic and international experts to share knowledge, exchange scientific findings, and foster collaborations.

The conference was divided into three tracks. The first included Signal Processing, Medical Image Processing, Audio and Speech Processing, Image and Video Processing, and Remote Sensing.

The second track focused on Pattern Recognition, Machine Learning, Data Mining, Robotics, and Soft Computing.

The third one was centered around Smart Computer Networks, Smart Grids, Internet of Things, and Industrial Automation.

Iran advances in AI scientific research index

According to Nature Index, the country’s ranking in scientific production in Artificial Intelligence (AI) has improved from 33 to 30, placing the country among the top 50 leaders, Hossein Afshin, the head of the vice-presidency for science and technology, has said.

Iran’s ranking in the region fluctuates between 14 to 17, which is mainly due to focusing on quality, he said, adding, “We’re optimistic to improve the country’s scientific position within the next two years,” IRNA reported.

The official went on to say that the country is following up on developing AI infrastructure, including the AI platform and the AI assistant, in the near future.

According to the latest report by Oxford Insights index, which measures government readiness for implementing AI in public services, Iran ranks 91st among 188 countries, moving up three positions compared to 94th in 2023.

AI has a key role to play –not just in governing the technology, but in helping governments perform better.

The Government AI Readiness Index has become a trusted resource for policymakers, adopted as an official benchmark by national governments.

In this year’s edition, the AI readiness of 188 countries is examined at a time of growing complexity, where governments face evolving citizen needs and challenges like economic uncertainty, climate risks, and rising inequalities.

The 2024 index examines 40 indicators across three pillars: Government, Technology Sector, and Data & Infrastructure. It highlights progress, identifies gaps, and provides actionable insights for policymakers working to integrate AI into public service delivery.

At its core, the index asks, ‘How ready are governments to implement AI in the delivery of public services?’ By answering this question, it aims to offer a practical tool that supports evidence-based decision-making and helps policymakers unlock AI’s potential to serve citizens better worldwide.

Accordingly, the country’s best ranking is in the Data and Infrastructure pillar, 66.29, which has improved compared to 55.88 last year. It includes infrastructure (70), data availability (43), and data representativeness (121) indicators.

