Thailand and Cambodia sign new ceasefire to end weeks of deadly border clashes

Thailand and Cambodia signed a ceasefire on Saturday to end weeks of border fighting over territorial claims.

According to AP, the agreement halts military movements and airspace violations and—after 72 hours of compliance—requires Thailand to repatriate 18 Cambodian soldiers captured in July.

It reaffirms the Malaysia-brokered July ceasefire, later formalized in October under U.S. pressure, though clashes and propaganda persisted into early December.

Only Thailand has conducted airstrikes, including on Saturday morning, according to Cambodia’s Defense Ministry.

Hours after signing, Thailand protested a soldier’s permanent injury from an anti-personnel mine it alleges Cambodia laid; Cambodia says mines are civil-war remnants.

The agreement adds joint humanitarian demining, a ban on deploying land mines, and a pledge to curb “false information or fake news.”

Since December 7, Thailand reports 27 deaths (26 soldiers, one civilian) and 44 additional civilian deaths; Cambodia cites 30 civilians killed and 90 injured. Hundreds of thousands have been evacuated.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called the deal an act of restraint. Thailand’s Defense Ministry said the 72-hour window is a test; safe civilian returns would trigger repatriation of the 18 prisoners. Both sides blame the other and claim self-defense.