Thailand delays repatriation of captured Cambodian soldiers, alleges ceasefire violations

Thailand is delaying the release of 18 Cambodian soldiers captured in July, postponing a decision expected Tuesday amid accusations that Cambodia breached a new ceasefire, Bloomberg reported.

Bangkok had said it would repatriate the POWs if the pause held for 72 hours, but is reconsidering after Thailand alleged more than 250 Cambodian drones entered its airspace Sunday night and reported a Thai soldier maimed by a land mine Saturday.

Cambodia denied the drone incursions and imposed a nationwide drone ban; both defense ministries are in contact.

Fighting along the 800-kilometer frontier in July and again this month has left dozens dead and displaced hundreds of thousands, driven by colonial-era territorial disputes, nationalist sentiment, and a battle over scam compounds in Cambodia.

The U.S. and China have pressed for de-escalation while Beijing seeks a public mediator role.

Thailand captured the soldiers shortly after a late-July ceasefire and insists they will be released only once hostilities cease. Cambodia says the detentions are unlawful.