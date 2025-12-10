Trump’s peace deals at risk of collapsing

At least two of several agreements aimed at ending global conflicts that President Donald Trump has hailed as evidence of his negotiating prowess are in trouble and at risk of collapsing.

Less than a week after Congo and Rwanda signed a deal in Trump’s presence in Washington that was meant to halt fighting in eastern Congo, and less than two months after he witnessed Cambodia and Thailand sign a ceasefire pact in Malaysia to end their border conflict, fighting has surged in both places, ABC News reported.

The developments have caused international alarm, which on Tuesday resulted in urgent calls to halt the renewed violence from countries involved in the African Great Lakes region and from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to the UN, about 200,000 people have fled their homes in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in recent days, as Rwanda-backed rebels swarm a strategic town.

The Cambodia-Thailand deal has also been faltering for weeks, but it took a big hit when fighting broke out following a weekend skirmish in which two Thai soldiers were injured. Five days of fighting since has left dozens dead on both sides and forced the evacuation of over 100,000 civilians.

