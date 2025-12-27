Iran–EU trade reaches €3.1b in 10 months

TEHRAN – Trade between Iran and the 27-member European Union reached €3.102 billion in the first 10 months of 2025, according to the latest data released by Eurostat, underscoring the resilience of limited commercial ties despite longstanding sanctions and political tensions.

EU exports to Iran totaled €2.452 billion between January and October, while imports from Iran stood at €650 million, leaving the bloc with a sizeable trade surplus.

The figures reflect a modest but steady flow of trade concentrated largely in essential goods, industrial equipment and selected consumer products.

Data for October showed EU exports to Iran at €219 million and imports at €63 million, suggesting that trade volumes have remained broadly stable toward the end of the period, despite continued restrictions on banking, shipping and insurance linked to U.S. and EU sanctions on Tehran.

Germany remained Iran’s largest European trading partner, accounting for 31 percent of total Iran–EU trade. Bilateral trade between Iran and Germany reached €984 million in the 10-month period, highlighting Berlin’s continued role as a key conduit for European exports to Iran, particularly machinery, chemicals and industrial components.

Other European countries with notable trade links to Iran include Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, though overall volumes remain far below pre-2018 levels, when the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal triggered the reimposition of wide-ranging sanctions.

Iran’s exports to the EU are largely limited to agricultural products, food items, carpets and a small volume of industrial goods, reflecting ongoing barriers to energy exports and broader trade integration. Payments and logistics remain major challenges, with much of the trade conducted through indirect channels or under humanitarian and sanctions-compliant mechanisms.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said Tehran seeks to expand trade with Europe, particularly in technology, renewable energy and pharmaceuticals, but progress has been constrained by geopolitical uncertainty and the absence of normalized financial relations.

