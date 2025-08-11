11 wastewater treatment plants to be inaugurated during Government Week

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Ministry will put 11 wastewater treatment plants into operation during Government Week (August 24-30), the head of the National Water and Wastewater Engineering Company said, as part of efforts to expand industrial use of reclaimed water.

Hashem Amini said that so far, 320 million cubic meters of treated wastewater have been allocated to industries under 78 contracts.

“One of the key policies of the Energy Ministry is to maximize the use of reclaimed water as a substitute for raw water, in line with legal requirements that set clear obligations in this regard,” he said.

Currently, 365 cities are covered by wastewater services, with the access rate at 65 percent. The figure is expected to reach 70 percent by the end of Iran’s Seventh Development Plan.

