Tehran’s Rudaki Hall presents "Johann Sebastian Bach Night" 

TEHRAN- Tehran’s Rudaki Hall is hosting a three-night classical music concert titled "Johann Sebastian Bach Night," which started on Monday.

During this event, the choir, under the baton of Sahar Anzali, is performing works by Bach before an attentive audience. Accompanying the choir are renowned soloists including pianist Aynaz Qadirinia and flutist Rajan Bayat.

The choir features a talented roster of singers and instrumentalists, including Nazanin Zamani (soprano), Saeideh Abaeian, Behnaz Amini, Yasaman Mohseni, and Pantea Hassan Shabani. Other distinguished members include Paria Yarahmadi, Ehsan Tajik, Mohammad Valiyan, Amir Mohammad Ghafouri, and Omid Salehifar (tambourine).

The ensemble is completed by Kiarash Motiolhaq, Soroush Daryaei, Amir Motahari, and Binyamin Biglari, Saba Atoufnia, Saqi Haqparast, Maral Naderi, Saba Darbani, Hadith Karimi, Shakiba Qolizadeh, Leila Aqasi, Banafsheh Atrsai, and Zahra Qaderi.

The series promises a captivating evening of classical music, celebrating the timeless works of one of history’s greatest composers.

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) is widely regarded as one of the greatest composers in Western music history. Born in Eisenach, Germany, Bach’s extensive body of work includes sacred and secular compositions that demonstrate profound technical mastery and emotional depth.

His compositions, such as the Brandenburg Concertos, the Well-Tempered Clavier, and the Mass in B Minor, remain foundational to classical music and continue to influence musicians today.

Bach’s innovative use of harmony, counterpoint, and musical structure set new standards for composition during the Baroque era. Despite limited recognition during his lifetime, his reputation grew after his death, and he is now celebrated as a master of intricate musical craftsmanship. Bach’s music is known for its spiritual depth, complexity, and beauty, inspiring countless composers and musicians around the world. His legacy endures through his timeless works, which continue to captivate audiences and musicians alike.

SAB/



