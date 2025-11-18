Larijani asks Lebanese president to release footage of August meeting

TEHRAN – Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has publicly demanded that Lebanese President Michel Aoun release the video recording of his August meeting with Iran’s Security Chief Ali Larijani, following Aoun’s earlier claims that he spoke "very harshly" to the Iranian official during their discussions in Beirut.

The demand for transparency was reported by the Lebanese media outlet al-Mayadeen Tuesday night, which quoted the SNSC strongly refuting Aoun’s description of the encounter. “What has been published regarding the content of the meeting between the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of Iran and the President of Lebanon is completely false and lacks accuracy,” the SNSC stated.

Aoun told the Asas Media news portal that he had used "very harsh" words toward Secretary Larijani during their discussions. “I told him that the Shiites of Lebanon are my responsibility, not his, and he left agitated." Aoun further asserted that Larijani later requested a follow-up appointment, which the President refused. Although the interview was quickly deleted, the remarks still made Persian headlines.

In its statements to al-Mayadeen, the SNSC noted that the Lebanese authorities recorded the encounter. “We believe that the Presidency of Lebanon has a complete video file of this meeting, and it would be sufficient to release it for the truth to become clear to everyone."