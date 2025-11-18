Pezeshkian receives new ambassadors, stresses bilateral ties and countering propaganda

TEHRAN – In a series of ceremonies on Tuesday, President Masoud Pezeshkian received the credentials of new ambassadors from Oman, Austria, Ghana, and the UAE. He used the occasions to underscore Iran's foreign policy priorities of strengthening bilateral ties and countering false Western propaganda.

During the meeting with Oman’s new ambassador, Sayyid Yarab bin Qahtan bin Nasser Al Busaidi, Pezeshkian hailed the “excellent level” of relations, referring to the Omani people as “brothers.” He expressed confidence that the bond, built on deep historical and neighborly ties, would continue with “strength, solidity, and foresight.” The president emphasized the serious follow-up on important agreements made during his recent visit to Muscat, urging the ambassador to actively pursue their implementation with Iran’s Foreign Ministry. The Omani ambassador conveyed the Sultan’s special attention to relations with Iran and his wishes for the country’s peace and progress.

In his address to Austria’s new envoy, Friedrich Stift, Pezeshkian pointed to the positive history of Tehran-Vienna relations but urged the diplomat to present an “accurate and fair picture” of Iran and help “neutralize incorrect anti-Iranian propaganda.” He also defended Iran’s nuclear program as entirely peaceful. Ambassador Stift expressed regret over the recent military attacks on Iran and the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA, reaffirming Austria’s commitment to dialogue and its readiness to host diplomatic talks.

Separately, while receiving the new Ghanaian ambassador, Makarios Akinbinab Akanbong, Pezeshkian highlighted the potential to enhance economic and political relations, specifically by activating the joint economic commission. The ambassador from Ghana conveyed his president’s “strong condemnation of the recent military attacks against Iran” and pledged his country’s continued support for Iran in international forums, emphasizing that disputes must be resolved through diplomacy.

