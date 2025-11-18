Resistance Theater Festival launches Nations section to promote global collaboration  

TEHRAN- The 20th International Resistance Theater Festival has introduced a new section named Nations for its upcoming edition.

The new section aims to facilitate the participation of foreign groups in Iran and to pave the way for selected performances to be staged abroad, Mohammad Kazemtabar, the secretary of the festival announced during a press conference held in Aerospace National Park in Tehran on Monday.

Kazemtabar explained the choice of the venue, stating, “The Aerospace National Park was chosen because it symbolizes the 12-day war waged by the Zionist regime against our beloved Iran. This war demonstrated the nation's strength and the sacrifices of our soldiers and people more than ever before. This site represents the dignity and victory of our armed forces and the nation, and we wanted to remind everyone of this fact at the beginning of the festival.”

He further added, “Another reason for selecting this location was to honor Martyr Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force. We hope to produce a distinguished theatrical production depicting his life.”

The festival secretary emphasized that this year's call for entries is also inspired by the heroic resilience of the 12-day war and the strength of the Iranian people. “Our aim was to reflect a glimpse of the bravery during that period through the art of theater. Consequently, the festival’s themes prominently feature the 12-day war,” he explained.

To this end, a new playwriting section titled 12 has been introduced, encouraging playwrights to portray stories of ordinary people, brave soldiers, and martyrs from that era. A special award will be given for the best stage and street theater productions themed around the 12-day war.

He also explained that the Horizon of Resistance section includes street theater and playwriting workshops designed to support emerging groups and discover new talents. Works produced will first be performed in the groups’ home provinces before advancing directly into the main section of the festival.

Reflecting on last year’s festival, Kazemtabar noted that 15 provinces participated in stage theater, and 18 in street theater, with a total of 23 provinces involved overall. “Our goal this year is to expand the Horizon of Resistance section and host more provinces across Iran,” he stated.

He also highlighted that last year’s festival attracted nearly 27,000 spectators for stage performances, with total attendance approaching 60,000. “We aim to increase this number further this year,” he added.

He emphasized the importance of producing more works related to aerospace martyrs and missile heroes.

The tribute to Martyr Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh was another highlight of the event, with Alireza Hajizadeh, the martyr’s son, participating in the ceremony. A portrait of Hajizadeh was also presented on behalf of the festival organizing committee as a tribute to his memory.

The event concluded with the unveiling of the poster for the 20th Resistance Theater Festival.

Organized by the Theater of Revolution and Sacred Defense Association and the Cultural Foundation for Revayat-e Fat’h, the festival is scheduled to be held in Tehran and various cities across the country during the Sacred Defense Week (September 22 to 29, 2026).

The 20th International Resistance Theater Festival will be hosted throughout Iran, welcoming audiences and artists from across the nation.

