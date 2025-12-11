Iran end in 2025 World Women's Handball Championship without single win

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Kazakhstan 24-19 in the Placement Match 31/32 of the 2025 President’s Cup Wednesday night.

Kazakhstan made a step back compared to Denmark/Norway/Sweden 2023, where they finished 30th. The same can be said about Iran, who ranked 31st at both their previous World Championships in 2021 and 2023, but now failed to take a single win in 2025.

Iran lost to Switzerland, Hungary and Senegal in Group B of the World Women's Handball Championship.

Team Melli then lost to Croatia, Paraguay, and Uruguay in President’s Cup. And also lost to Kazakhstan in their last match to end the event with seven losses.