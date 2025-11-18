Eyes are on climate meeting in Brazil

TEHRAN – Nobody is safe from global warming, especially the people living in arid and semi-arid regions of the world, like West Asia.

The people in the world are victims of greedy corporations and countries that despite warning by scientists that fossil fuels are the primary cause of the climate change are still too slow turn to the renewable sources of energy, let alone treacherous officials like Donald Trump who call climate change a “hoax”.

On Saturday, thousands marched in Belém, Brazil, the host city of the UN’s COP30 climate conference, demanding action from negotiators engaged in tough talks on global warming.

Under a baking sun, Indigenous people mixed with activists carried a giant beach ball of Earth and holding a flag of Brazil emblazoned with the words "Protect the Amazon", France 24 reported.

The Amazon rainforest, known as the “lungs of the earth”, is at risk. It diminished during the four years of Jair Bolsonaro’s presidency.

"Today we are witnessing a massacre as our forest is being destroyed," said Benedito Huni Kuin, a 50-year-old member of the Huni Kuin Indigenous group from western Brazil. "We want to make our voices heard from the Amazon and demand results," he added.

Ten years after the 2015 Paris climate conference, the fossil fuel emissions have increased. Given this bitter fact, it is necessary to forcefully and immediately transition away from the use of fossil fuels and to end deforestation and take compensatory measures.

“Every choice we make today determines the future we will share tomorrow,” Katharine Hayhoe, chief scientist at The Nature Conservancy non-profit, says.

The complaint being voiced by the Natives in Belém is just a drop in the sea.

Farmers in Iran and Afghanistan are losing their crops, their only source of income due to worsening droughts.

Farmers are also losing their herds due to the scarcity of water. They are upset. They are victims. They are mostly victims of vehicle manufacturers, oil companies and coal-powered industries, including those generating electricity or manufacturing cement and steel.

The livelihoods of tens of millions of farmers in Iran and Afghanistan are being sacrificed due to emissions that have already been released and continue to be released into the atmosphere elsewhere in the world.

While many rivers have dried up or are being dried up and some lakes are rapidly shrinking, governments around the world spend about $1 trillion each year subsidizing fossil fuels.

Iran as one of the countries mostly affected by the warming planet pays tens of billions of dollars in subsidy to fossil fuels. However, its per capita emission is much less than many Arab countries in the Persian Gulf region and far less from many other countries, like Australia, Russia, and Canada.

It is noteworthy that the Western-led sanctions against Iran have made it difficult for Iran to reduce fossil fuel emissions.

The warming planet is also leading to more extreme flash floods. For example, catastrophic flooding in Pakistan in summer of 2022 caused at least $40 billion in damages. Moreover, glaciers in the Himalayas in which the lives of hundreds of millions of people in India and Pakistan are dependent on them are melting with a high speed.

The global warming is threating global food security, pushing millions into poverty, security problems and many other problems. Given these bitter facts, it is extremely essential to put a brake on the rising global temperature before it is too late. The life of people is more important than the pockets of corrupt and subservient politicians and benefits of greedy corporation that cherish fossil fuels.

Now all eyes are on the UN climate conference in the Amazonian city of Belem in Brazil to see what will come out.