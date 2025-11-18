Araghchi: Caspian Sea as vital as Persian Gulf

RASHT – Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has declared the Caspian Sea to be of equal strategic importance to Iran as the Persian Gulf, emphasizing that the nation is deeply committed to fostering cooperation among its northern neighbors.

Speaking on Tuesday at the inaugural international summit for the governors of Caspian littoral provinces in Rasht, Araghchi placed Iran’s neighborhood policy at the core of its diplomatic efforts.

"Our neighbors are an absolute priority in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s foreign policy," Araghchi told the assembled delegates. He highlighted that Iran shares borders with fifteen nations and has cultivated particularly robust ties with countries in both the Persian Gulf and the Caspian Sea regions.

The minister pointed to Iran's "excellent" relations with all Caspian states, noting that some have evolved into strategic partnerships. "The Islamic Republic of Iran’s relationship with the Russian Federation is a strategic partnership," Araghchi stated. "Last year, a twenty-year-long-term cooperation agreement was signed between our presidents. Close political, economic, and international exchanges are underway between Iran and Russia."

Beyond politics, the conference underscored the Caspian's critical role in energy, trade, and transit. Araghchi identified these areas as being of "extraordinary importance" for all five littoral states—Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan.

Tourism was also highlighted as a key avenue for future collaboration. Araghchi suggested that Iran’s northern coastal provinces of Gilan, Mazandaran, and Golestan, alongside pilgrimage centers like Mashhad, could become major draws for visitors from across the Caspian.

The event itself marked a significant step in what officials term "provincial diplomacy," an effort to involve Iran's local governments more directly in international relations.

“This is the first conference on provincial diplomacy we are jointly holding with the provinces of neighboring countries," Araghchi said. "I believe it will be a valuable experience to expand it across [other] Iran’s neighbors.”

Echoing the Foreign Minister's sentiments, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, addressed the meeting, stating that the future of the Caspian must be built on a foundation of "peace, cooperation, prosperity, and win-win partnerships."

Gharibabadi detailed the immense resources at stake, from vital energy reserves to the Caspian's fisheries, which are fundamental to regional food security.

"As the world's largest source of sturgeon, the Caspian's fisheries require scientific management, a concerted effort to combat illegal fishing, and joint stock restoration programs—none of which are possible without full coordination among the coastal provinces," he cautioned.

He called for the creation of joint mechanisms to tackle pressing challenges like marine pollution and climate change, urging collaborative projects to transform the Caspian from an area of potential into one of practical, shared prosperity.

Initiated by Iran, the two-day summit, held under the slogan "Caspian, a bridge of friendship and regional development," has brought together delegations from Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, along with governors from across Iran.

