SCO and BRICS provide opportunity to neutralize sanctions

TEHRAN - In an analysis, Javan addressed the meeting of prime ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Moscow.

It wrote: The Islamic Republic of Iran’s membership in the SCO has both given the organization a stronger identity and reinforced our country’s position in the international arena based on national capacities. This membership has elevated Iran’s global standing and created new opportunities for the nation. New capacities have emerged within organizations such as the SCO and BRICS, which include countries under sanctions—among them Iran, Russia, and several others. Therefore, it can be said that through synergy among these countries, Iran gains a suitable opportunity to bypass and neutralize sanctions. The membership of major powers such as China and Russia provides a valuable chance for convergence, strengthening economic cooperation, and resisting Western pressure. The common discourse we share today is the protection of independence. With this shared outlook, we can expand our security cooperation and, in the economic sphere, rely on the capacities of Iran, Russia, and China—alongside other SCO members—to stand firm against Western pressures.

Ettelaat: No news of negotiations with US for now

In an interview with Ettelaat, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Parliament examined rumors about possible negotiations between Iran and the United States. This political figure stated that under current conditions—where international sanctions have returned and we have paid heavy costs due to the 12-day war—any narrative about Iran-U.S. negotiations both contradicts reality and amounts to deflection. In fact, until the Americans express regret for siding with Israel in the war against us, and until they abandon their overt Iranophobia campaign, no move from Iran indicating an understanding with the United States will be seen. While it is undeniable that our economic problems have created difficult circumstances, “escaping hardship” does not justify negotiations with the U.S. or any other country that pursues hostility toward Iran and spares no effort to harm us. The Middle East is economically very rich. Thus, not only Iran but also other Persian Gulf states can achieve their economic goals by cooperating, without reliance on the West. Moreover, having borders with 15 countries has given Iran unique capacities. Therefore, it is sufficient to manage relations with our neighbors in such a way that border capacities become a bridge to meet our economic needs.

Hamshahri: Pressure and sanctions are ineffective

In an article, Hamshahri dealt with Iran’s approach to neutralize sanctions. The paper said: The sanction threats, led by the U.S. and Europe, against Iran continue, yet Tehran, through multi-faceted diplomacy, is more actively engaged than before in countering their effects. One dimension of this approach is the deepening of strategic cooperation with Russia and China. The First Vice President’s trip to China on Monday, along with the Minister of Transport and Urban Development’s consultations in Beijing, are the latest manifestations of Iran’s anti-sanction strategies. Meanwhile, Western threats and propaganda against Iran have persisted in recent days. The U.S. and the European troika, by presenting a draft anti-Iran resolution to the IAEA Board of Governors, are seeking to impose new pressures and complete the puzzle of encircling Iran. Yet recent developments increasingly demonstrate the ineffectiveness of the “pressure and sanctions” narrative against the Islamic Republic. In this context, Iran’s active diplomacy in regional and international arenas provides a suitable platform to break consensus around the West’s sanction-oriented approach.

Iran: A new test for IAEA independence

In a commentary, the Iran newspaper discussed this week’s IAEA Board of Governors meeting and wrote: Following attacks by Israel and the U.S. on three major Iranian nuclear facilities, Tehran, through negotiations mediated by Egypt, reached a technical framework agreement with the IAEA under which inspections continued at sites not targeted, such as the Tehran reactor and the Bushehr power plant. However, with the U.S. and Europe moving to revive expired UN Security Council resolutions, Iran suspended this agreement. From the perspective of Iranian officials, it is unreasonable to expect unilateral confidence-building while the other side seeks political pressure through obsolete resolutions. Iran has consistently emphasized its commitment to obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and continues technical cooperation with the IAEA within accepted frameworks. Nevertheless, the IAEA has demanded immediate enhancement of cooperation, a request that cannot realistically be fulfilled without resolving political pressures. Thus, this week’s Board of Governors meeting represents a new test of the UN body’s independence and its resilience against political influence. The decision to be made in the coming days could either pave the way back to diplomacy or deepen divisions and erode the fragile trust that exists. Iran has clearly stated it is ready for constructive cooperation, but not in an environment where technical instruments are turned into tools of political pressure.