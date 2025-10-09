North Korean Embassy in Tehran marks 80th anniversary of Workers' Party founding

TEHRAN – The Embassy of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Tehran hosted a ceremony on Wednesday evening to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea.

The event was attended by a number of Iranian officials, including Hossein Alvandi, Director General of the Asia and Pacific Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ceremony commenced with an address by Kim Chol, the Chargé d'Affaires of the DPRK in Iran. In his speech, which was delivered in Persian, the diplomat reflected on the history and ideological foundations of the Workers' Party. Here is the translation of his speech.

“Mr. Hossein Alvandi

Dear Friends,

First of all, on behalf of the embassy, I sincerely welcome the guests from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Parliament, the Army, the Islamic Coalition (Mo’talefeh) Party, the Workers' House, and other distinguished personalities who participated in the grand banquet commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea.

I pay my deepest respect to the great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung and the great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il, who achieved immortal accomplishments in the founding, strengthening, and development of the Workers' Party of Korea.

After the liberation of the country, the great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung brilliantly realized the idea of founding the Party before founding the state and the army, and throughout his revolutionary leadership, he devoted everything to building our Party into a Juche revolutionary party with strong independence and a people's party rooted deeply among the broad masses.

The great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il presented an original idea of party building and, through his outstanding leadership, for the first time in the history of revolutionary party building, transformed our Party into the party of the leader, in accordance with its revolutionary character and nature, and powerfully guided our Party to fulfill its role as the leading and vanguard force, the general staff of the Juche revolution.

The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, with his extraordinary ideological and theoretical foresight and prescience, has presented brilliant ideas and theories for permanently maintaining the revolutionary ideals and character of our Party, including the five main lines of party building for the new era, and has wisely led the historic cause of strengthening the entire Party and achieving a comprehensive national rejuvenation.

The glorious 80-year history of the Workers' Party of Korea cannot be considered separately from the wise leadership of the great comrades Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il and the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, who have led the Party with unwavering belief even amidst complex and turbulent political conditions.

The destiny of a nation and its people cannot be guaranteed without a defense industry that provides a secure environment and a vanguard organization that guides it politically.

The inexhaustible assets of the national defense force will evolve without stagnation and at an even faster pace, and the Workers' Party of Korea's cause of continuously strengthening its defensive war deterrent will continue on its glorious and victorious path.

Independence, peace, and friendship are the unchanging ideals of the foreign policy of our Party and our government.

Our Republic will continue to oppose and reject aggression, interference, domination, and subjugation, and will cooperate with all countries and peoples who pursue independence and justice, regardless of ideological and political system differences. We will continue to develop exchanges and cooperation with countries that respect our country and treat us friendly.

The development of bilateral relations with Iran in various fields is the firm stance of our government.

It is necessary to mention that in the near future, at the ceremony of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea, a delegation from the Iranian Mo'talefeh Party, headed by Mr. Omani, the Secretary-General of the Party, will participate.

Our country will also strengthen friendship and cooperation with the Iranian people, who stand in the common trench of anti-Americanism, and the traditional relations between the two countries and the close coordination and cooperation between the two sides on the international stage.

Taking this opportunity, I wish for the health and longevity, and success of Comrade Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, His Excellency Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and His Excellency Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian, the Honorable President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

I wish success and good health to all respected attendees.

Thank you.”

Following the North Korean envoy's remarks, Hossein Alvandi, Director General of the Asia and Pacific Department of Iran's Foreign Ministry, delivered a speech to the attendees.

The formal program was followed by a reception, where guests had the opportunity to sample a selection of traditional Korean cuisine.