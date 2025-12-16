Iranian woman climber Haseli dies on Mount Damavand

TEHRAN – Iranian climber Tahereh Haseli has died while attempting to ascend Mount Damavand.

Her body was discovered in Kafar Darreh at an altitude of 4,600 meters on the mountain’s southern face.

Rescue teams from Mazandaran Province located her body using drones and other Micro air vehicles.

Haseli had completed several solo ascents of Mount Damavand in recent years and was considered an experienced climber.

The Tehran Times extends its deepest sympathies to Haseli’s family, loved ones, and friends during this time of loss.