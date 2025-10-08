Arasbaran Cultural Center screens “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

TEHRAN- American filmmaker Matt Shakman’s 2025 superhero film The Fantastic Four: First Steps” went on screen at the Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Wednesday.

Film critic Amir Qaderi attended a screening of the film followed by a review session.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps" introduces audiences to a fresh take on the “Fantastic Four,” set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1960s with a retro-futuristic aesthetic. The film boasts an ensemble cast led by Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm.

The film centers on the iconic superhero team’s evolution from celebrated heroes to cosmic protectors. Set in 1964 on Earth-828, the story begins with the team’s fourth anniversary since gaining superpowers from a cosmic ray experiment. Over the years, Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm have become global icons, fighting villains and driving technological progress through Reed’s inventions and Sue’s diplomacy via the Future Foundation. Their efforts have promoted peace worldwide, and Sue is expecting her first child, adding a personal stake as cosmic threats loom.

The plot shifts when the Silver Surfer arrives on Earth, warning of an impending catastrophe: the planet-destroying being Galactus. Reed and Sue investigate planetary disappearances, confirming Galactus’s approach, and decide to confront him in space. They travel to a distant planet just as Galactus’s ship destroys it. The team is captured, and Galactus reveals his insatiable hunger for planets. Sensing a powerful cosmic energy within Sue’s unborn son, Franklin, Galactus offers to spare Earth if they relinquish the child. Refusing, the team escapes using a neutron star’s gravity, and Sue goes into labor during their return. She gives birth to Franklin, while public opinion on their decision becomes divided.

Johnny Storm begins deciphering Silver Surfer’s language, uncovering her tragic backstory as Shalla-Bal, a former inhabitant of Zenn-La who became Galactus’s herald to save her world. As Galactus nears, the team devises a bold plan: to build massive teleportation bridges across Earth, allowing humanity to escape to another solar system. Sue leads efforts to coordinate global resources through the Future Foundation. However, the Silver Surfer, conflicted and remorseful, returns to destroy the bridges and reveals her identity. She is Shalla-Bal, a survivor coerced into serving Galactus. Using Franklin as bait, the team attempts to trap Galactus in a portal in New York City. Sue pushes Galactus toward the portal with her powers, while Reed rescues Franklin. Johnny sacrifices himself to push Galactus into the portal, but Shalla-Bal sacrifices herself to close it, saving Earth. Sue is injured but revived by Franklin.

