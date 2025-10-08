Three Iranian films attending Sport Movies & TV 2025 in Milan

TEHRAN – Three films from Iran are present at the Sport Movies & TV 2025 - Milano International FICTS Fest, which is the Final of 20 festivals (around the five continents) of the World FICTS Challenge Championship of Television, Cinema, Communication, and Sport Culture.

The feature films “Sattar El Classico” written and directed by Hadi Shariati and “Trick” by Jafar Sadeghi, as well as the short film “Chekhov's Gun” by Seyyed Abbas Hosseini are the Iranian films at the festival, which started in Milan, Italy, on October 7 and will run until October 11, Mehr reported.

“Sattar El Classico” is a 75-minute movie about Elyas, who goes to racetracks on the weekends and bets on horses. Oftentimes, his money is on Sattar Mehrani, a jockey widely known as Sattar El Classico.

The story unfolds around this bond, one of anticipation, predictions, and intensely experienced races, highlighting the atmosphere of racetracks and the fascination the world of racing holds for those who frequent it.

In “Trick,” running for 100 minutes, a young wrestling coach starts a club for kids in a poor region. Yesterday’s impossible dreams of the children have now become their goals today, after 10 years, thanks to the efforts of the coach.

The eight-minute “Chekhov's Gun” tells the story of a young boy in a smoky wasteland who makes a strange mistake.

The festival is characterized by international and national participation and is articulated into 100 screenings (selected from about 2,000 participating movies, including 25 world and European premieres), four meetings, three workshops, four exhibitions, two conferences, eight side events, the Paralympic International Movies & TV Fest, and 20 award ceremonies by national and international guests.

The event - through “FICTS is Culture through sport” slogan - is organized by FICTS - Federation Internationale Cinema Television Sportifs, joined with 130 Member Countries and recognized by the International Olympic Committee, for which it promotes the values of sport through footage.

SS/SAB

