Football match held between Iran, Tajikistan to boost tourism

TEHRAN-Deputy head of Tehran Tourism Department gave news of holding a football match between Iranian art stars and Tajik art stars with the aim of attracting tourists.

The match took place on Sunday, August 17, at the Pas Stadium in Tehran. This friendly match ended with a high-scoring 8-4 victory in favor of the Iranian artists' team.

Reza Hemmati said the match was an opportunity for cultural and artistic exchange between the two countries with common historical roots, indicating a bright horizon for tourism cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan, Mehr news agency reported.

Managers of tourism companies from both countries were also present at the ceremony to closely examine the process of interactions and possible cooperation in the tourism industry.

Hemmati pointed out the role of sports and art in the development of tourism and stated that sports and art are powerful tools for attracting tourists and promoting cultural interactions. Such competitions not only provide entertainment and excitement, but also help develop urban and international tourism, he added.

He emphasized that Iran and Tajikistan, with their historical, cultural and linguistic similarities, can introduce their tourism capacities to the world more widely through artistic and sports cooperation. “We hope that this competition will be just the beginning for sustainable and long-term interactions between the two countries.”

