US and Israel to meet for Iran talks next week

The US and Israel are set to convene a strategic meeting on Iran's nuclear program as the administration of President Donald Trump ramps up its maximum pressure campaign on Tehran, Middle East Eye reported.

The sanctions campaign comes as Axios reports that Israel and the US are preparing to meet to discuss Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu have already met at the White House and discussed Iran. This specific working group was established in 2009 during the Obama administration.

Next week’s meeting between the U.S. and Israel in Washington will include Netanyahu’s top advisors, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.

Trump's national security adviser, Mike Waltz, will attend on the US side, along with officials from the State Department, Pentagon, and US intelligence community.

Ties between the Obama administration and Netanyahu’s government were plagued by tensions over the 2015 nuclear deal, which culminated in Netanyahu delivering an address to Congress in which he trashed Obama’s diplomacy with Iran.

On Iran, Trump is positioning himself as hardline.

Trump has said he wants a new nuclear deal. In March, he revealed he sent a letter to Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, asking for talks.

“There are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal,” Trump said. “I would prefer to make a deal because I’m not looking to hurt Iran. They’re great people.”

Axios reported on Friday that Trump's letter set a "two-month deadline for reaching a new nuclear deal”.

Ayatollah Khamenei, speaking on Friday at his live annual televised speech marking Nowruz, the Persian New Year, said that U.S. threats against his country "will get them nowhere”.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the letter was "more of a threat" but also said it appeared to offer opportunities.

Araghchi added that Tehran is weighing its response, which will be issued in the coming days.

So far, Trump’s diplomacy has given Iran little confidence in the merits of starting talks.