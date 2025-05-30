Iran demands Austria explain ‘baseless’ nuclear leak amid suspected Austrian-Israeli collusion

TEHRAN – Iran has formally demanded that Austria explain an “irresponsible and provocative” intelligence report alleging Tehran maintains “an active nuclear weapons program,” amid rising suspicions of Vienna’s coordinated effort with Tel Aviv to disrupt Tehran-Washington diplomacy.

The controversy ignited after Austria’s Directorate for State Protection and Intelligence (DSPIS) reportedly leaked a classified assessment to Western media, directly contradicting U.S. intelligence findings and timed to disrupt delicate Oman-mediated negotiations.

The Fox News article, published on Wednesday, claimed that Tehran “is continuing with its active nuclear weapons program,” adding that “it can be used to launch missiles over long distances.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei minced no words in his condemnation on Friday, stating: “The Austrian intelligence body’s claim casting doubt on the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program is a false and baseless allegation manufactured solely for media propaganda against the Islamic Republic, thus devoid of any credibility.”

Baqaei emphasized Iran’s adherence to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and “the most rigorous inspections” by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), warning the report deliberately “undermines the IAEA’s authority.”

In a scathing comparison, he remarked: “Unlike Austria and other European nations that hypocritically remain silent about the Zionist regime’s weapons of mass destruction—and, through their unwavering support for this genocidal, occupying force, hinder efforts to establish a Middle East [West Asia] free of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)—Iran stands as a resolute opponent of nuclear arms and all WMDs, as well as a steadfast advocate for liberating West Asia from such weapons.”

Baqaei warned that such “media fabrications” risk permanently damaging Iran-Europe relations, concluding by demanding Vienna’s “official explanation” for the “destructive actions” of its agencies.

Increasing diplomatic pressure, Iran summoned the Austrian Chargé d'Affaires to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday to formally protest the “misleading” intelligence report.

Michaela Pacher, acting in the absence of the ambassador, was met by Alireza Mollaqadimi, Head of the First Department of Western Europe, who conveyed Tehran's “strong protest” and demanded an official explanation from Vienna.

Mollaqadimi rejected the Austrian claims as “baseless,” highlighting their complete contradiction with numerous IAEA reports, and stressed that Iran’s nuclear program fully complies with its legal international obligations under the NPT.

He described the Austrian intelligence agency’s actions as “irresponsible and provocative” for questioning the peaceful nature of Iran’s program without evidence.

Pacher pledged to relay Iran’s concerns and request for an official explanation to her government.

The timing of Fox News’ report is particularly significant. Since mid-April, five rounds of indirect U.S.-Iran nuclear talks have occurred in Oman, with a sixth pending. Progress hinges on Washington lifting sanctions and respecting Iran’s nuclear rights, including enrichment.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi appeared to associate the DSPIS report with Israeli interference, posting on X: “As for the latest fake news against Iran-U.S. diplomacy: using Iran to attack American critics is low, even for Israel.”

Araghchi’s reference to “American critics” may allude to figures like Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who told the Senate Intelligence Committee in March 2025 that U.S. agencies “assess Iran is not building a nuclear weapon” and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei “has not authorized” such a program.

The Austrian leak, published by Fox News, explicitly contradicted this, asserting: “Iran’s nuclear weapons development program is well advanced... [and] possesses a growing arsenal of ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads.”

The Austrian-Israeli nexus

Vienna's actions appear to reflect its strengthening ties with the Israeli regime, undermining its claims of neutrality. As one of Europe’s most pro-Israeli voices, Austria’s stance is particularly consequential given its role as host to the IAEA and multiple United Nations agencies.

After the Israeli regime began its genocidal war on Gaza, where War Minister Yoav Gallant called Palestinians in Gaza “human animals” and ordered a complete siege on the strip, Austria halted all Palestinian aid and twice voted against UN cease-fire resolutions.

Former Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg declared last year: “We have entered a strategic, extremely close relationship with Israel that can’t be reversed.”

In 2022, then-Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer signed a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” pledging joint opposition to Iran’s nuclear program and expanded intelligence cooperation. Lapid stressed the need for “international awareness against the Iran agreement” during the signing.

Intelligence collaboration, though shrouded in secrecy, appears to be extensive.

In 2015, Austria’s intelligence agency BVT—the precursor to DSPIS—allegedly worked hand in hand with Mossad to relocate Syrian defector Khaled Halabi to Austria, effectively bypassing French investigations into his suspected war crimes.

During this episode, Mossad is reported to have paid €5,000 per month for his asylum, while Austrian officials manipulated residency procedures to facilitate the move.

This covert operation has had lasting repercussions, with five officials now facing trial in 2025 for abuse of authority; their defense pointing to Mossad’s “strictly confidential” directives.

Moreover, Mossad reportedly leverages a network of approximately 4,000 Austrian sayanim—civilian facilitators who play key roles in logistics, from conducting surveillance to arranging rentals.