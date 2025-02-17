'The aim is to influence US decision-makers', Iran again rejects media claims of assassination plots

TEHRAN – Iran has categorically denied allegations resurfacing in Western media about its involvement in assassination plots against American officials.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei dismissed these claims as part of a broader disinformation campaign orchestrated by media outlets with ties to the Israeli regime.

"We have denied all these accusations,” Baqaei said, noting that certain figures in Western media apparently act as “Svengalis,” whispering baseless stories into the ears of decision-makers. "It is evident that these allegations are intended to create a negative atmosphere and influence the mindset of American policymakers."

Iran to participate in high-level commemoration for Hezbollah leader

Iran has confirmed its participation at a senior level in the upcoming commemoration ceremony for Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Baqaei emphasized the significance of the event, calling it "a very important ceremony."

On Tuesday, a Hezbollah official announced that delegations from 79 countries are expected to attend the event, scheduled for February 23, honoring both Nasrallah and Executive Council Chief Sayyid Hashim Safieddine.

Sheikh Ali Daher, the coordinator for the funeral proceedings, described the ceremony as "a day of commemoration for the leader of the oppressed against the arrogant and the martyr of humanity against imperialism."

Nasrallah was assassinated on September 27, 2024, during an Israeli airstrike that leveled six residential buildings in Beirut’s Dahiyeh neighborhood. The attack, involving 85 tons of explosives, was part of a week-long Israeli bombardment targeting various locations in southern Lebanon and the capital. Safieddine was similarly killed in an Israeli strike the following month.

Due to security concerns, Hezbollah had initially postponed public funeral ceremonies for both leaders, fearing further Israeli attacks.

Iran-Lebanon flights: a matter of mutual interest

Baqaei also addressed the recent controversy surrounding the cancellation of two Iranian flights to Lebanon. He confirmed that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Rajji had held discussions regarding the issue, stressing that the decision must be made independently without external interference.

"Both sides agree that third parties must not be allowed to influence this matter. Talks will continue until a reasonable solution is reached," he stated, adding that Iran considers these flights a fundamental part of its strong bilateral relations with Lebanon.

The cancellations, reportedly ordered by the Lebanese Roads Minister under Israeli pressure, have fueled speculation that Israel accused the flights of transporting funds to Hezbollah. Both Iranian and Lebanese officials have rejected such claims, emphasizing their commitment to resolving the matter diplomatically.

‘OIC to hold emergency meeting on Gaza crisis’

Amid rising concerns over a U.S.-Israeli plan to forcibly relocate Palestinians from Gaza, Iran has called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers. The meeting, expected within the next two weeks, will focus on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"Israel, with U.S. support, has waged a 15-month genocide but has failed to expel the people of Gaza from their homeland," Baqaei asserted. "This forced relocation scheme is nothing short of ethnic cleansing."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump recently suggested resettling Gazans in neighboring Arab countries, including Egypt and Jordan, while also proposing that the U.S. could "take over" the region and transform it into a tourist destination. The proposal has sparked global condemnation.

Since January 19, a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas has temporarily paused hostilities in Gaza. However, the conflict has already resulted in over 48,260 deaths, predominantly women and children, leaving the Palestinian territory in ruins.

Iran condemns Israel’s actions in Yemen

Commenting on Yemen’s recent military actions against Israel, Baqaei reaffirmed Iran’s position that such measures are justified in defense of Palestine.

"Those who have opposed the genocide in Gaza from the beginning are concerned with regional security and stability," he said, rejecting accusations against Yemen and reiterating that the Israeli occupation remains the root cause of ongoing tensions.

‘Israeli threats against Iran violate international law’

Iran has also condemned Israel’s continued threats against Tehran, calling them a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter. Baqaei insisted that Israel must be held accountable for its aggressive rhetoric.

"Our response to Israel is clear: they cannot do a damn thing," he said, dismissing the threats as empty provocations.

Iran calls for swift end to Ukraine war

Addressing ongoing diplomatic talks between Russia and the United States regarding Ukraine, Baqaei reiterated Iran’s support for any initiative that leads to a peaceful resolution.

"We hope this conflict ends as soon as possible. Iran supports any development that contributes to ending the war and stopping further bloodshed," he stated.

‘Iran’s nuclear program in compliance with international agreements’

Following renewed accusations by Israel and the U.S. against Iran’s nuclear activities, Baqaei reaffirmed that Tehran’s program remains peaceful and fully compliant with the Safeguards Agreement and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

"Everything within Iran’s nuclear program aligns with our rights under international law," he stated.

Additionally, Baqaei confirmed ongoing consultations with Russia regarding upcoming U.S.-Russia talks on Iran’s nuclear program. He noted that as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia has placed Iran’s nuclear issue on its agenda and continues to engage in diplomatic discussions with Tehran.